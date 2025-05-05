Inside the Met Gala’s Secret ‘Frozen Zone’ — Snipers, Arrest Rooms, and 24/7 Surveillance

According to a former detective who spoke to news sources, New York City police will be on high alert as celebrities from the entertainment industries—including music, television, and film—get ready to attend this year’s Met Gala. To keep the fashion show from being disrupted, security officials will be transforming the area around the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a stronghold.

Demonstrators against the Gaza crisis and crazy eco-zealots who blocked Paris Hilton’s car from arriving have both targeted the event in recent years. The event’s high prominence makes it an ideal target for demonstrators and those who might be planning something more sinister, according to former police officer Michael Alcazar. The closer the venue is to 5th Avenue, the more stringent the security operation would be, he disclosed.

Anna Wintour has allegedly hired more security following news of Kiwi singer Lorde’s anticipated return to this year’s #MetGala. Wintour was overheard telling guards to “check for silverware” in attendees pockets pic.twitter.com/syWQwaHHFe — simon 🌈 (@siguy01) May 5, 2025

“The NYPD has to be prepared for every eventuality,” he said. Snipers will be positioned atop buildings to survey the area, while armed police officers will patrol the streets of New York City. To lessen any possible threat, law enforcement chiefs will use every piece of technology in their security toolboxes, according to Alcazar.

He explained that a “frozen zone” will ring fence the Met and areas will be barricaded. “The NYPD is good at locking down an area,” he said. “No one will be allowed in there unless you’re attending the gala.” He revealed the frozen zone could span as far as a mile, but it could be expanded.

There will be a significant police presence at the event, with local law enforcement working with private security firms and maybe the federal government. In order to identify any vehicles that shouldn’t be in the region, police will use license plate recognition technology and deploy drones.

“The area will be saturated with video surveillance, so we’re going to remove vehicles that are parked or don’t belong in the area,” Alcazar said. “We’re going to limit access so that vehicles can’t just drive up on the sidewalk or the streets. “We’re going to have barrier trucks and concrete barriers to ensure the safety of all attendees and citizens of New York City.”

Some subway station entrances will be closed, and Uber and taxis will be rerouted. Police officers on the street will be accompanied by arrest squads on standby. “They’re not the ones you’re going to see on patrol or the gala route,” Alcazar added. “Their sole purpose is to be activated if they have to arrest disorderly groups or criminal elements.”

Take a look at the luxury hotel where Met Gala guests prepare a few blocks away from the museum pic.twitter.com/aA2oWJhomM — Reuters (@Reuters) April 30, 2025

Buses will be available to transport any disruptive individuals to a central booking centre, and an arrest area will be established to give police a place to process anyone causing trouble. The majority of the 27 people arrested last year for disorderly conduct were in the vicinity of the Gala. Demonstrators damaged a World War I memorial and set fire to an American flag.

Pro-Palestinian activists’ so-called Day of Rage fell on the same day as the protests. Additionally, uniformed officers will be patrolling the route to ensure that visitors and locals are not carrying anything that they shouldn’t.

Earlier today the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group arrested protesters outside of the Met Gala. Protesters are calling for police accountability and divestment from the NYPD- they’re met with violence from (unmasked) SRG cops. pic.twitter.com/DhbYIgyW7B — Isabelle (@isabelle_leyva) September 14, 2021

Alcazar explained how law enforcement would be prepared for every eventuality. “Given what’s going on in the current climate, I think the NYPD is on high alert,” he said. “We could have the potential for terrorist threats and gang activity, so I would think it’s a little bit more concerning for the NYPD this May.”

He clarified that law enforcement faces additional challenges because of the political backdrop and the presence of celebrities at the Gala. Additionally, the former police officer claims that security preparations are continuously reviewed. Up to 700 individuals could attend the fashion event on Monday.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is its topic, and it will highlight the craftsmanship, legacy, and cultural relevance of Black tailoring across time. Among the celebrities anticipated to attend are Simone Biles, Lebron James, and Rihanna.