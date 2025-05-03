Lauren Sanchez Looked Stunning at the 2024 Met Gala—Until Cameras Caught This

Lauren Sanchez turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala in a glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown, but it wasn’t just her fashion that drew attention.

Her appearance at the star-studded “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” event reignited discussions about her rumored cosmetic procedures, some of which, viewers say, were unintentionally brought to light on the red carpet.

The former “Good Day LA” host walked alongside fiancé Jeff Bezos. She looked striking in a dramatic black velvet and white shattered-glass-inspired ensemble. The sweetheart neckline of the gown showed off her sculpted curves, and Sanchez posed confidently for photographers, accentuating her prominent lips as she locked eyes with the cameras.

But among the shimmer of her outfit and the sparkle of her oversized engagement ring, it was her hands, not her gown, that drew unexpected scrutiny. Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out a noticeable contrast between the smooth, taut skin of her face and the more age-revealing texture of her hands.

The visual mismatch led many to speculate that while Sanchez may have had Botox or fillers on her face, her hands were untouched.

“[Botox fillers] can also help to mask the appearance of veiny, grandma-looking hands,” dermatologist Julie Russak, MD, told NewBeauty back in 2015, a comment that now seems relevant to the viral Met Gala moment.

Close-up shots also shed light on the volume of her cheeks, which stood out sharply against the finer lines of her face. That contrast further fueled speculation about facial enhancements. But it wasn’t the only public appearance where these cosmetic changes were visible.

At the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September 2024, Sanchez stepped out in a white blazer with a lace bustier underneath. She posed confidently, but once again, zoomed-in photos appeared to show facial alterations.

Her cheeks, noticeably fuller, contrasted with her slim jawline and narrow nose. That combination left some onlookers questioning whether filters were hiding the full extent of her changes.

Plastic surgery speculation ramped up further earlier this year when Dr. Joel Kopelman gave professional insight into Sanchez’s transformation in an interview with Nicki Swift.

“Firstly, there’s a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift,” Dr. Kopelman observed. “Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers,” he added.

On social media, the reactions have been mixed. Ahead of her highly publicized Blue Origin flight, Sanchez posted a video discussing her journey to space.

The video was meant to showcase her excitement, but viewers couldn’t help but focus on her appearance. Comments poured in: “What’s with her facial structure?” one person asked. Another added, “She f** it up her face so bad.”

There was even concern voiced by some experts who worried about whether the physical impact of rocket propulsion could affect any underlying cosmetic work. The conversation emerged in the lead-up to her spaceflight.

Though filters and camera angles might help gloss over some features online, Sanchez’s red carpet appearances have made her transformation a topic of consistent public interest, especially when the lighting and lenses are less forgiving.