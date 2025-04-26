‘Plastic Face’—Lauren Sanchez’s Drastic Change in Appearance Leaves the Internet in Shock

Lauren Sanchez’s appearance was what marked the start of plastic surgery allegations. Netizens were quick to note how the American journalist looked drastically different than her usual self in the pictures from the event. Her recent video talking about the Blue Origin space mission refueled the rumors.

Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is an American journalist born in 1969. Sanchez and the billionaire were first romantically linked in 2019. The pair got engaged in May 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

Lauren is extremely accomplished in her personal career. She is a well-known name in the industry thanks to her work as a television host. The 55-year-old is also a licensed pilot and has founded a company called Black Ops Aviation.

Sanchez’s photos from Trump’s inauguration ceremony fueled the rumor that she had gone under the knife to enhance her appearance. A picture of the star from 20o2 started making the rounds, which showed how different she looked before the alleged plastic surgery.

Dr. Joel Kopelman, who is a plastic surgeon based in New York, spoke to Nicki Swift while addressing the rumor. The expert claimed that Lauren’s face shows clear signs of several cosmetic procedures. Kopelman’s assessment is that the journalist has had a facelift, rhinoplasty, and lip fillers procedures done to her face.

The New York-based surgeon also noted how Sanchez’s face shows “telltale signs” of surgery. “Firstly, there’s a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area,” he noted. Dr. Kopelman shares how the change could be thanks to a facelift.” Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers,” he added.

Lauren Sanchez, what plastic surgery? pic.twitter.com/uiICTEBNUf — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) January 20, 2024

Dr. Joel Kopelman doesn’t seem to be the only one who has noticed the drastic change in Lauren’s appearance. Netizens were quick to hop on X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out the same.

“Plastic face! Bumpers in place just in case!” a user noted under a photo of Sanchez from Trump’s inauguration. “Plastic surgery face,” another wrote. A third added, “Lauren looks a mess.. She was a nice looking lady before the surgical enhancements.”

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez sparks more plastic surgery rumors, ahead of her upcoming trip to space. Sanchez, who will embark on a Blue Origin mission with an all-female crew, appeared to have a new look during an Instagram video discussing her upcoming space trip. pic.twitter.com/OnhDp2sbbT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2025

“Her upper lip is so swollen from fillers…gross!!!” a user claimed. Another netizen quipped that Sanchez should “fire her plastic surgeon” for doing a bad job.

The rumors intensified recently again after Lauren took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself talking about the Blue Origin mission. The video was reposted to X by a user who noted how the clip has sparked even more plastic surgery allegations.

“WTF do you mean rumors, everyone can see it clear as day,” one user wrote under the post. Social media users labelled Sanchez’s changed appearance as “gross” and claimed that it was “obvious” that she had undergone surgery.