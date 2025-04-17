Lauren Sanchez is a genius in the fashion industry. The former TV host who is now Jeff Bezos’ fiancée launched into space this week, outfitted in a specially made space suit from the New York-based company Monse.

The reimagined flight gear, which has been compared to a “cross between Star Trek up top and the outfits Elvis Presley wore in his Vegas years down below,” is the latest in a series of high-profile fashion moments by the soon-to-be wife of the second-richest man in the world. It was created in collaboration with Sanchez, 55, and co-founders Fernando Garcia and Lauren Kim (who are also the creative directors of Oscar de la Renta).

Sanchez, who has been engaged since May 2023, appears committed to making 2025—the year of her wedding in Venice—her own by not only shattering the records of aviation but also claiming the title of most significant fashion sensation of the year.

Sanchez’s fashion quest began just weeks into the new year when she and the tech mogul were in the front row line at Donald Trump’s second inauguration, just like the undoubtedly meticulously planned 11-minute flight.

Lauren Sanchez has a problem. She has ruined her natural beauty with too many cosmetic procedures, dressed like a stripper at the presidential inauguration and participated in the faux space travel shenanigan. She needs someone she can trust to help ground her. https://t.co/rvUo7dUd30 — Elle (@lrgist10) April 15, 2025

Sanchez chose an eye-catching white Alexander McQueen pantsuit that not only caught Mark Zuckerberg’s attention with her provocative peekaboo bra underneath the tailored tuxedo blazer, but also the attention of the entire fashion press, who were horrified by one of the most unusual outfits ever worn to a presidential swearing-in, even during a Trump family fashion parade.

Two months later, at an event where she may have ordinarily become somewhat lost, Sanchez once more made her presence known.

It was a not-so-subtle reminder to all those more well-known fashion figures that the former helicopter pilot was getting married to Bezos when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar celebration wearing full bridal attire.

Sanchez displayed a silhouette that highlighted her ever-increasing chest and ever-shrinking waist in her strapless white satin dress, which included a mermaid skirt and a feather-trimmed train. However, the newest astronaut in the world has realized that even Jeff’s estimated $200 billion is only enough to get you so far.

We also wonder if Sanchez has adjusted to the fact that something still eludes her, at least in the realm of style, despite six years of using custom couture to its fullest. Perhaps she had determined that attending this year’s Breakthrough Awards would be her big break.

Known as the “Oscars of Science,” the event skillfully combined her two passions, fashion and flying, making it the perfect chance to prove that she is more than just Amazon arm candy.

Amid an A-list Hollywood crowd that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Collins, Katy Pary and Alicia Keyes, Sanchez went full va-va-voom in a slinky red silk gown designed, she claimed, not for her but for the legendary Sophia Loren who had in 1994 donned the John Galliano for Christian Dior creation.

‘I was proud,’ Sanchez declared via her Instagram account, ‘to give it a second life on a night all about pushing boundaries and honoring brilliance.’

Lauren Sanchez Channels ‘Strength and Timeless Beauty’ in Sophia Loren’s John Galliano Dress at Breakthrough Prize 2025 With Jeff Bezos https://t.co/f13H3KoXjm — WWD (@wwd) April 6, 2025

The Galliano gown was purchased from Timeless Vixen, a vintage vendor based in Los Angeles, most likely through Sanchez’s longtime stylist Kelly Johnson. It was hers to retain for the bargain-basement sum of only $7,000, which was affordable for the Bezos family.

However, what ought to have been a victory instead exposed the weaknesses in Sanchez’s otherwise well-thought-out plan. She confused Sophia Loren with Raquel Welch, a whole different screen siren who actually wore the outfit, when she waltzed onto the red carpet with what appeared to be a lack of preparation.

A woman who seems to be constantly trying to show off her gravity in fashion and other fields made a big misstep that screams amateurish.