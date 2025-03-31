Wedding Jitters? Lauren Sánchez Looks Tense While Picking Up Custom Gown Ahead of Wedding with Jeff Bezos

A glam-studded wedding, luxury gowns, and a $5,750 coffee cup clutch; it’s all part of the countdown to what’s coming up to be one of the most extravagant celebrity nuptials of the year. But even with the glamor, not everything seems picture-perfect.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were spotted over the weekend leaving the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan. The pair spent hours inside the iconic fashion house and their assistant could be seen carrying large bags while exiting the place. The contents inside is not known yet. However, with their rumored Venetian wedding just around the corner, there are steady whispers of a custom-made wedding dress.
Yet, there was no beaming bride-to-be moment seen here. Both Sánchez and Bezos kept were tight-lipped, their moods far from celebratory. Bezos, opted for an all-black look. On the other hand, Sánchez donned a gray coat over her black ensemble; for sure a somber pick for a day of bridal preparations.
Their upcoming wedding will be taking place between June 24–26 in Venice, a destination as luxurious as it is iconic. And this isn’t just any wedding. Sánchez’s brother, Paul, couldn’t resist making a jaw-dropping comparison when he was asked about the event last week.
“It’s going to be like Princess Diana and King Charles’ wedding,” he quipped, caught off guard outside a Home Depot. Bold words though! But with an A-list guest list that includes Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Eva Longoria, and Jewel, it’s not hard to see why he couldn’t hold back from making a royal reference!
Venice confirms hosting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, dismissing rumors of disruptions. The event, set for June 24-26, will welcome 200 guests while ensuring the city’s normalcy. #Venice #BezosWedding #LuxuryEvents pic.twitter.com/pSKpWkWcu7
— DR KAMLESH KALI (@KaliKamlesh) March 31, 2025
Venice officials have confirmed they’re working closely with organizers to ensure the ceremony doesn’t disrupt the city’s delicate flow and they were quick to swat away rumors.
“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the city stated, as though attempting to quiet the buzz.
But speculation is bound to happen, especially when the wedding venue is said to be none other than Bezos’ $500 million superyacht. Rumor has it, luxury hotels have already been booked, and gondolas and water taxis are prepped to ferry VIP guests along the canals.
Despite the super secrecy, Sánchez hasn’t completely escaped the public eye. Just a day before the Milan visit, she made headlines once again. Well, that was not for wedding plans, but for her Balenciaga 9AM Coffee Cup Clutch Bag. That is priced at a staggering $5,7501! The quirky bag mimicked a to-go coffee cup and was enough to raise more than a few eyebrows.
Netizens users wasted no time commenting. And, reactions started ranging from bewilderment to amusement. “Ridiculous,” one user remarked, while others couldn’t help but question the practicality of the lavish accessory.
But for Sánchez, practicality may not be the point. After all, this is the woman who was left speechless when Bezos proposed with a stunning $2.5 million diamond ring.
“I kind of blacked out,” she admitted while recalling the moment she first looked at the massive stone.
Now, with every high-fashion appearance and tightly guarded detail, the world is wondering. Will this wedding truly live up to its royal comparison? One thing’s certain. The countdown to “I do” has begun, and it’s going to be anything but ordinary.