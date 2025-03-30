Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Guest List Revealed—You Won’t Believe Who’s Invited

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are tying the knot in June of this year. Their wedding will be nothing less than a royal affair. The wedding is set to be in Venice, making the nuptials out of a dream.

The duo will be getting married on a $500 million mega yacht. We expect nothing less from one of the richest business moguls in the world. And Sanchez is a successful woman herself! Venice is a romantic destination to make wedding memories and think about them down the line. The couple got engaged in 2023 after coming public with their relationship in 2019. Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a 20-carat diamond ring worth over $2.5 million. Both Bezos and Sanches have been married before and share children with previous partners.

The wedding invites have been sent, and the most elite people will be attending. Most of the top Hollywood celebrities will be attending. Even politicians are invited to grace the event.

Earlier, there were some rumors about the wedding venue, but these were cleared by government officials. It has to do with the environmental impact of the yacht and how there is a weight limit. Fortunately, Bezos’ yacht complies with the regulations and does not endanger the UNESCO heritage.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Summer Wedding Will Not Cause Disruptions for Venice, Mayor Says: ‘Completely Unfounded’ https://t.co/p02Vma05Ks — People (@people) March 29, 2025

All the luxury hotels have already been booked for the wedding guests. The couple has booked Gritti Palace, the St. Regis Venice, the Grand Aman Hotel, the Belmond Hotel Cipriani, and the Hotel Danieli. All the A-listers will get to enjoy stays at these luxury hotels. The wedding will be a three-day affair.

Venice Will Host Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, City Says—Denying ‘Fake News’ About Event https://t.co/peH0Gg6Pow — Forbes (@Forbes) March 30, 2025

So who will be attending the wedding? Stars like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Eva Longoria are confirmed to come. Even the Kardashians are invited. Both Kim and Kris will be attending the grand wedding. Jewel and Barbra Streisand will also be at the wedding. We know that politicians are also invited. Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump will join.

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka will have a good time at the wedding as the two are close. All the celebrities invited are huge names in the industry. Bezos and Sanchez are set to mark the occasion in style with the perfect venue and such a glamorous guest list.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is also invited. Other guests include influential people like Bill Gates, Camila Morrone, and Brooks Nader. Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg will also mark their presence in Venice.

We are already thrilled by the guest list and the ceremony. It will be exciting to see their designer wear and how they’ll grace the occasion.