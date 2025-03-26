Plastic Surgeon Reveal If Lauren Sánchez Has Gone Under the Knife to Pull Off Exotic Looks!

Does beauty come with a price for Lauren Sánchez? Maybe not so much when you are dating billionaire Jeff Bezos! The popular figure rose to fame after she started going out with Bezos and was spotted at public events alongside him. Lauren and Jeff’s initial romance got off to a shaky start. Both were already married to different people at the time. Jeff to MacKenzie Scott and Lauren to Patrick Whitesell.

While the duo met through mutuals and kept bumping into one another in the same social circles, in 2018, their affair started getting noticed, and MacKenzie filed for divorce in January 2019. Soon after that, the pair made their romance public, and immediately, tabloids could not stop gushing over her striking, exotic looks.

However, is all of it God-given? We doubt so, as per Page Six Plastic surgeons believe that the 53-year-old has likely undergone a nose job and a facelift. Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a facelift expert, explains that one of the primary reasons someone would opt for a facelift is to prevent sagging skin and maintain a youthful neck contour. He suspects that Sánchez has had such a procedure.

Similarly, doctor Dr. Ramtin Kassir, who has worked with several stars, claimed that a visible sign of a facelift is the “attached earlobe” seen in some of Sánchez’s social media pictures. He also pointed out signs that her face had been pulled too much, which included shadows around her mouth.

In addition, Dr. Kassir thinks that her pointed jawline is a result of an intense facelift, as it appears to be a deep-plane facelift, which addresses underlying muscles and ligaments more effectively. Meanwhile, another well-known surgeon who spoke to the outlet, Dr. Ehsan Ali from Beverly Hills, also feels that she has had a facelift and probably a thinning of the tip of her nose.

Apart from these, the media figure has also done cosmetic procedures. Pamela Weinberger, the founder of Plump Cosmetics, suggests that Sánchez may have had lip fillers, to which Dr. Kassir agreed and added that her lips appear extra pouty and full due to the silicone, as the middle part of her lip seems higher than the sides.

Many other experts also claimed that Sánchez’s cheeks may look fuller due to injections. While all the doctors agree that beauty is subjective, Dr.Weinberger agrees that the former TV anchor has “an absolutely striking look” but adds that she does look “more overfilled than she did in past years.”

While Lauren Sánchez hasn’t spoken about any plastic surgery claims so far, even without makeup, she looks naturally beautiful. In fact, Lauren’s makeup artist, Amber Renee, gave her opinion in an interview with Nicki Swift. “She had this effortless, fresh-faced glow,” Renee noted. “Minimal makeup, soft features, and a really natural, youthful feel.” She continued, “It’s got that ‘just stepped off the beach’ beauty, which is super refreshing.”

Furthermore, Amber Renee admitted in the interview that she prefers Sánchez with a mix of both. Her natural features alongside the mix of work she has done now. She added, If I had to choose, I think a balance between the two would be perfect.” “Keeping that natural glow from her earlier days but with a bit of the refinement she has now,” she added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a facelift generally ranges from $50,000 to $100,000, rhinoplasties cost between $15,000 and $30,000, and fillers can run $300 to $600 every four to six months. Owing to its skyrocketing prices, readers would be surprised, but who cares when you are Jeff Bezos’s better half? You need to look and feel the best at all times.