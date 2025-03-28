Lauren Sánchez Receives the ULTIMATE Pre-Wedding Gift From Jeff Bezos—Literally From Space!

Romance is the biggest genre of movies, books, and music. Life is nothing if there is no love. And when love is adorned with diamonds, crystals, and expensive wines, it’s nothing short of a fairy tale.

Another such fairy tale wedding is in the making.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is getting married to his fiancé Lauren Sanchez. She is a former news presenter and helicopter pilot. The date has been set for June 24–26, 2025, in Venice, Italy. The couple have invited more than 250 people.

The guest list includes well-known people like Queen Rania of Jordan, Bill Gates, and Katy Perry.

Yet, the festivities have already begun. Bezos has prepared an “out of this world” pre-wedding fit for his fiance.

Bezos is reportedly giving Sanchez a pre-wedding present by sending her into space on his Blue Origin rocket. Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sanchez will accompany three other women on the upcoming expedition. These details were released by the company last month.

Katy Perry, Gayle King & Lauren Sánchez are going into space with an all-female crew on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight this Spring. pic.twitter.com/NJMdicOdMn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2025

The all-female crew of the 11th crewed trip will board the New Shepard rocket. They have not yet disclosed the precise date of their trip. A ticket for the ride costs six figures, according to NBC News.

Alison Boshoff is a DailyMail columnist who has been following local media sources in Italy. She has reported that Bezos’ wedding will be a lavish event. A local source stated that the event will take place aboard their $500 million mega Yacht Koru. It is anchored in the Venetian Lagoon.

New footage of Jeff Bezos’ 125.8m sailing yacht Koru 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pENkiqd2Z2 — BOAT International (@boatint) March 16, 2024

According to other reports, the enormous ship will merely serve as a water taxi. The wedding is not on the Yacht, an insider has told the media. It would be against the regulations. And a wedding on a yacht will not serve the guests the best view of Venice either.

Numerous upscale hotels and water taxis have also been reserved for the event. With the details coming in, the event is anticipated to be spectacular.

If the Koru yacht is not the “wedding venue,” another possible location is the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. As mentioned earlier, the precise location is still up in the air. Venice is the most-demand location for high-profile marriages after Lake Como in Italy.

Lauren Sanchez’s glitzy wedding to Jeff Bezos will be inspired by epic Royal wedding https://t.co/ihOwktbkpK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 28, 2025

Paul, the brother of Lauren Sánchez, has been excited about the impending wedding. He has compared the wedding to Princess Diana‘s “wedding of the century.”

The couple has requested their guests to make donations to their preferred charities in place of customary presents.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Trump has also received an invitation to the Bezos-Sanchez gala. Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump, is probably going to be at the wedding in Italy with her husband, Jared Kushner.