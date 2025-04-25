Is Jeff Bezos Making Lauren Sanchez Sign a Prenup Before Wedding? New Details Reveal It All!

From his previous marriage to MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos had one of the most expensive divorces, which was so much talked about. He must have learned his lesson that even if he’s marrying the woman he loves, a prenup is still in talks.

As we know, prenups are the usual way to go when someone with money gets married, that too if they are public figures and a part of the entertainment industry.

Prenup helps them navigate through ugly divorces when things get sour. So, it’s just a step to safeguard the wealth. Both Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have been divorced in the past, so they are aware of the intricacies. He met Sanchez at a party in 2016 while she was with her husband. The duo started dating in 2019 once their divorce was finalized. The two got engaged in 2023. Bezos gave her a 20-carat engagement ring that cost $2.5 million. So their wedding has been in prep for over two years now.

They have truly been inseparable since they started dating and set to get married this June end in Venice. All the industry people and even politicians will be at the wedding. Being a billionaire, the event will be grand.

In his last divorce, Bezos lost a considerable amount to his ex-wife. So it makes sense to prepare a prenup that works for them all. They are currently negotiating the terms and what Sanchez may get from him in the event of divorce. He is worth $223 billion while Sanchez is worth $30 million. This huge difference makes him liable to pay her. He is just being smart by signing the prenup so that he can still remain the richest person in the world.

It is rumored that Sanchez may get $1 million for each year of the marriage in case they decide to separate, as per a new report. Moreover, she may get a part of property in such an event. Although there isn’t any confirmation of these details, we can assume the negotiations are over keeping both parties wellbeing in it.

It’s not like Sanchez isn’t a self made woman herself. She has worked as a journalist, anchor and is a strong businesswoman who knows her worth. So she won’t rely on Bezos’s fund, but prenup is just to protect her interest too. Sanchez has worked in the media as well as founded Black Ops Aviation company. Moreover, she has several business ventures that she can rely on to build her wealth.

In his previous divorce, he had to give $38 billion to his ex-wife as a settlement. Furthermore, she received 4% Amazon stock, making it one of the most expensive separations. Since she helped him with his business’s early operations, it was a well deserved reward for her efforts. However, this set Jeff back financially as he wasn’t prepared for it. After the divorce, MacKenzie got the title of one of the richest women in the world.