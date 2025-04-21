Blue Origin’s All-Female Space Trip is Driving the Internet Wild—And the Conspiracy Theories Are Getting Weirder by the Minute!

A space trip is nothing new for civilization. Humans have begun exploring the vast space, starting in the latter half of the 20th century. However, only a few have managed to create the same buzz as the recent short trip hosted by Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin. Of course, it was an all-female crew, so that’s something to create headlines about. The passengers for the 11-minute trip to space also grabbed everyone’s attention. From pop star Katy Perry to Jeff’s fiancé Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, TV host Gayle King, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, the all-female crew list had some very popular names.

However, what began as a celebratory moment for “women representation” quickly turned into a source for debates and discussions on the internet. Many people criticized the members for referring to themselves as “astronauts,” while others questioned the need for this trip at all. Olivia Wilde, a renowned American actress and director, took to her Instagram to say, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.” Noticeably, amid the chaos and controversies, some bizarre conspiracy theories also started to fly. Some claimed that the whole trip was “fake and scripted.” Although the authenticity of these theories is hard to confirm, they sure are interesting.

Floating Hair

One of the first things that people noticed was that Katy Perry‘s and other crew members’ hair was not floating. On X (formerly Twitter), some reshared old videos of Sunita Williams in space whose hair was floating inside the zero gravity ISS, comparing it with the Blue Origin‘s crew. While some tried to use it to strengthen the claim the whole trip was fake, others defended the authenticity, pointing out that they probably had some heavy hair products in their locks, which kept them from floating.

“Katy Perry probably has enough hair product to k— a horse,” one Instagram user commented.

Others pointed out that the trip was merely till the Earth’s atmosphere and not till where Williams stayed for months. “It wasn’t space, just really high, they are in very low gravity, not NO gravity,” one user added.

Why Did This Female Astronaut’s hair float in space but Katy Perry’s didn’t? pic.twitter.com/cInDjjcypd — Daily Know (@xDaily_Know) April 20, 2025

The Opening of the Blue Origin Capsule Door

Another thing that caught people off guard was how the capsule’s door opened inward, whereas spacecraft doors mostly open towards the outside due to safety and other considerations.

THEY’RE LYING TO US!

Blue Origin’s “space trip” EXPOSED—door opened FROM INSIDE before Bezos played hero! They call us conspiracy theorists, but we’re just patriots with EYES! Follow @17QStorm for intel drops pic.twitter.com/sw78r8xUN8 — QThestorm (@17QStorm) April 17, 2025

No Pressure Suit?

Some people were shocked to see how the crew came out of the capsule without a pressure suit. One X user wrote, “Actual space suits are pressurized, fire-retardant, and life-support integrated. These? Oscar de la Renta designer suits stitched for aesthetic impact. No visible pressure seals. No oxygen control systems. No thermal protection. Just high fashion for a 10-minute ride. Space tourism? Try fashion show in a capsule.”

🚀 Blue Origin’s “Space PR” Disaster: A Scripted Joke or Just Bad Engineering? 🎥 Full video below 👇 Let’s break this down like engineers—not cheerleaders. Sean Spicer called it worse than the fake moon landing, and to be honest… he may be on to something. 1️⃣ The “Space… pic.twitter.com/0SliaO7QhY — Francois Leclerc (@f_leclerc20037) April 19, 2025

Questionable Landing

Some internet theorists claimed that the landing of the capsule looked “dangerous” from the footage, with no signs of “bracing for impact.”

Where Did the Burn Marks Go

Last but not least, space enthusiasts were stunned to see the lack of burn marks on Bezos’ capsule. Some people argued that the capsule did not travel high enough to get the bun marks during landing.

As for the blue origin Hollywood stunt. This thing never left the atmosphere. It doesn’t have a spec of dust on it let alone the burn marks it would get from exiting and re-entering the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/ZQR29Krodq — Calvin (@RealCalvin1) April 17, 2025

Overall, some people feel that it was still an achievement for the six women who created history last Monday. For others, it was just a demonstration of “elite space tourism,” and a vicious middle finger to the commoners.

What do you think?