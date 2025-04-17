Blue Origin Flight Was ‘FAKED!’—Internet Erupts Over This Suspicious Detail

Blue Origin’s Space flight safely landed back on Earth without a hitch. The space capsule carried Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and other passengers. A strange detail in the landing video has people convinced that the whole mission was “fake” and never really happened.

The crew onboard the space flight included singer Katy Perry, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, scientist Amanda Nguyen, and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The mission held significance because it became the first all-female flight crew to embark on the journey in more than 60 years.

The Blue Origin rocket reportedly carried the crew of women 100 kilometers and even crossed the Karman line. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket has successfully carried out 11 trips to space. A seat on the rocket’s first flight, which took off in 2021, was auctioned off for $28 million.

A video of the all-female crew being greeted by Jeff Bezos after they landed is causing people to be skeptical about the mission. In the video, the Amazon CEO is seen approaching the rocket with a specialized tool in hand. He then proceeds to use the tool to open the hatch of the rocket and lets the crew out.

It’s those few seconds before Bezos opens the hatch that have eagle-eyed fans convinced something’s off. eagle-eyed fans about the video is the few seconds of footage before Bezos opens the hatch. Netizens noticed the door of the capsule was already open from the inside and then quickly shut. Observant netizens were able to notice the strange detail even though it was easy to miss.

Katy Perry lands safely and kisses the ground after Blue Origin space trip. She sang “What a Wonderful World” while in the space capsule. pic.twitter.com/1tdQ4FVvzL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2025

Why the door being opened from the inside was such a big deal can be credited to the fact that technical aspects. A rocket that has been to space would have a pressurized cabin that wouldn’t allow a door to be opened from the inside. The door, in fact, would “require a team of technicians” to open it from the outside, according to a RadarOnline report.

Conspiracy theorists have used this exact moment from the clip to claim that the whole Blue Origin mission was “faked.” Another added, “It was fake. The girls opened the door to begin with from the inside with no tools.”

I’d say this is the nail in the coffin. FAKE!

The Blue Origin New Shepard crew capsule’s hatch is designed to be opened from the outside by the recovery team after landing, as a safety measure to ensure controlled and secure egress. Space capsules, including New Shepard’s, are… https://t.co/8QcfCae4hA — Colton (@ColtonBuckJ) April 16, 2025

“Can’t post this fake s— enough,” another user added. The same user went on to note how it’s impossible to open the door from the inside. “The door can ONLY be opened by an outside person,” the same netizen added.

“This s— is so fake,” another user alleged. “I’d say this is the nail in the coffin. FAKE!” one more declared.

Dr. Daniel Jolley, who is an expert on the psychology of conspiracies, gave her two cents on the topic. “Space is vast, complex, and largely inaccessible to most people — in this context, it becomes easier for some individuals to question the official narrative,” the University of Nottingham professor said.