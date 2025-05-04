Lauren Sanchez’s Met Gala Invite Reportedly Came With an Ultimatum—Let Me Dress You or Don’t Come

Lauren Sanchez, last year at the Met Gala, made a splash, following a sharp nudge from Anna Wintour, as per reports. She got a heads-up that her attendance hinged on the approval of Anna and the selection of the gown that Lauren Sanchez was going to wear, and the latter’s fashion choices were highly questioned.

Rumors state that Anna chipped in to assist Jeff Bezos‘s other half in securing a favorable outfit. Amy Odell mentioned, Anna doesn’t sort via the bespoke options with Sanchez and stated, “Anna doesn’t always get personally involved in what guests wear”.

Now this year, with Lauren at the event, it looks like Anna is likely to have a hand in her ensemble.

Lauren Sanchez, in her first Med Gala appearance, raised eyebrows in a spellbinding Oscar de la Renta creation.

The dress comprises several alluring elements, which include a romantic sweetheart neckline, and it transforms to a ballgown skirt from a black bodice and surrounded with white rose patterns.

Her look reached such a hype that people, who were present at the event, specially took a note of her style evolution for the 2024 Met bash. A spectator even commented – “The most appropriate I’ve ever seen her. She must have been read the riot act from Vogue,” and another one stated, “Wow… she looks appropriately dressed!” Another admirer remarked, “She figured it out!! Finally, something classy.”

However, Lauren Sanchez has still been criticized for some of her bold choices. Last January, she made headlines with a sheer black dress of hers that left very little to the imagination of people, and it eventually drew negative attention and it also including Megyn Kelly. Kelly didn’t even hold back words and stated that Lauren “looked like a hooker” and advised, “Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an exposé of your obviously over-enhanced assets?”.

Despite the fact that Lauren Sanchez took several wrong steps, she turned heads for the right reasons at the Met Gala, unlike a few celebrities who are known for shocking the onlookers. These include Doja Cat arriving in a towel and then switching to a wet T-shirt for the red carpet, and eventually ending up receiving calls for banning him.

What has happened with Jeff Bezos fiancée, Lauren Sánchez? pic.twitter.com/YNoQEEl2Ce — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) April 24, 2025

Additionally, Rita Ora was also engaged in a controversy when she showed up only in beads in a daring ensemble, which raised some comparisons of her with Kanye West’s partner, Bianca Censori.

The main thing is to see what happens at the Met Gala, which can either go in the way of Lauren Sanchez coming as per Anna’s dress, or she might not attend the event.