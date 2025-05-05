Met Gala 2025’s Bizarre List of Rules Mentions No Smoking, No Garlic, No Phones—Here’s Why!

The world will once again be dazzled by the Met Gala 2025 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Even though the red carpet is the most talked-about runway in fashion, what goes on behind the paparazzi’s flashes is kept completely secret, and with good reason.

Every year, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour hosts the event, which adheres to a complex script that makes the evening classy, private, and carefully managed.

The Costume Institute’s exhibit Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which honors Black Dandyism and the lasting legacy of Black tailors, aligns with this year’s theme, Tailored for You.

Here are the key rules and behind-the-scenes protocols that shape the Met Gala experience:

No phones or selfies

During the Met Gala, cell phone use is absolutely prohibited. Even though many attendees are active on social media, sharing any content from the performance, exhibition tour, or private dinner is prohibited. Nevertheless, a few daring rule-breakers have allowed bathroom mirror selfies to continue making their way online.

No garlic, onion, or parsley

Photos and breath are taken into consideration when creating the dinner menu. To prevent foul breath or green particles in the teeth, guests’ dishes will not contain garlic, onion, or parsley. In order to prevent unintentional spills on couture gowns, messy snacks like bruschetta are also prohibited.

No smoking indoors

For the sake of both health and the preservation of the priceless fashion record, smoking is strictly prohibited within the museum. One of the best ways to ensure you never get another invitation is to smoke in the galleries, according to curator Andrew Bolton.

No free entry — even for celebs

Although admission to the event is not free, it is an invitation-only benefit. According to reports, a table might cost up to $350,000 in 2024, while a single ticket cost $75,000. Fashion houses frequently pay for it in return for the red carpet exposure their creations get.

Outfit approval by Anna Wintour

Wintour must personally approve each attendee’s Met Gala outfit. AWOK (Anna Wintour Okay) is even the abbreviation for it in the fashion industry.

Strictly planned seating chart

Visitors are unable to select their seats. Couples are typically situated apart to promote networking, and the seating arrangement is carefully planned over several months with a focus on social interactions.

This year, some of the most well-known Indian celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh from Bollywood, will be attending the Met Gala for the first time.