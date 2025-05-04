From Trump to Tim Gunn—The Celebs Met Gala Will NEVER Invite Back

The Met Gala is the most talked about Costume event for all the A-lister celebrities and models. Held In NYC at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Costume Institute, celebs are looking forward to showing up in the most extravagant outfits to fit the annual theme.

They either get invited or pay for a $75,000 ticket. Despite being famous, some people may not get an invite.

Here are the celebrities and other popular personalities who are allegedly banned from the Met Gala.

Donald Trump

Anna Wintour was on The Late Late Show and the host James asked her who she won’t invite to the gala. Wintour answered Donald Trump. James told her it was a great answer, and the crowd also cheered at her.

Not gonna lie — I loved reading this… On a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host asked Anna Wintour, “Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” She answered, “Donald Trump.” As the audience cheered, James replied, “That is a great answer.” pic.twitter.com/v8tuYKWGxk — Blue Limousine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@BleuLimousine) May 4, 2025

Tim Gunn

If you say anything weird about Anna Wintour in public, it’ll ban you from the gala’s guest list. This happened with Gunn as he got uninvited from the event. Someone asked him about an unforgettable fashion story. He said he saw that Anna was being carried by her bodyguards downstairs. Her bodyguards were big and strong enough to be doing that.

Anna didn’t like him revealing this, and this is what led to him being banned from the event.

Lili Reinhart posted about Kim’s dieting plans to get into a dress. She stated how dangerous that is. Lily said that she was ignorant and promoting unrealistic body images. So, in another interview, she said that she might not get invited to the event now that she has openly criticized a popular attendee.

lili reinhart calling out kim kardashian for making that comment about losing 16 pounds to fit in a dress on ig stories. she really straight up called her stupid 😭 pic.twitter.com/nhIY7Coiu4 — ✿ (@yennefars) May 4, 2022

Rebecca Minkoff

She was in an elevator once with Wintour. No one can be in the same elevator with Anna. Also, she was trying to speak to Wintour on an elevator, which is not allowed. So she broke that rule and also tried to have a conversation with her while Anna was awkwardly not answering and just looking down. So, this may be the reason that she may never get an invite to the gala.

Rachel Zoe

She called her a hero but said that she herself is more influential. Moreover, she said that Vogue is rigid about the designers it picks. So because of this, she hasn’t been walking on the gala red carpet for years. However, she did attend the 2010 and 2012 events.

Eugenio Casnighi

He was assigned to look after Kylie Jenner at the Met and got fired for getting more attention than her. Eugenio was a greeter at the 2023 event. But, everyone was taking a lot of pictures of him, trying to figure out who he was. The association said that he was more about himself at the event. So, getting more attention can also get you banned from the event if you’re less popular than the stars.

Italian model Eugenio Casnighi fired from the Met Gala for outshining Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/xuWUk9KQjG — BoreCure (@CureBore) May 6, 2024

André Leon Talley

The former creative director of Vogue, the late André Leon Talley, used to interview people on the red carpet. He was replaced by the YouTuber Liza Koshy. This may have been done to please the younger audience and stay relevant. Some say it was because of his age.