Banned from Met Gala, Melania and Donald Trump’s Memory from Glam Night is Too Special

Everything about Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s life and love story sounds like a well-scripted story. The way Trump met Melania and how he proposed to her- everything is out of a well-written story and not a life full of co-incidents and chances.

In this tale of Donald and Melania Trump, the Met Gala holds a special place. The MET Gala is one of the most important nights in the world of fashion.

Donald proposed to Melania on this historic occasion in 2004. Therefore, they permanently tie their names to the glitz and glamour of the night of the high society affair.

The evening was significant for both their relationship and their standing in New York’s affluent social circles.

The proposal from the magnate to the stunning model took place at the 2004 Met Gala in New York, where Melania dazzled in an elegant black, web-like, outfit pic.twitter.com/xCZ4PUwNb9 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 22, 2025

For the Met Gala 2004, Melania was wearing a bold black dress with cutouts and beautiful diamond earrings. This was a perfect dress to get engaged in. And this perfect dress was then complimented by the 15-carat diamond ring Donald Trump proposed with. It went on to become the main attraction of the night.

For some unknown reasons, Donald Trump tried to boast to The New York Times that he got a Million-dollar discount for the ring. No one would want to talk about getting a discount for the engagement ring, but then Trump has a different understanding of such things. However, Graff Diamonds came out to save Melania from embarrassment and said that Trump paid the full price of $1.5 Million for the ring.

Donald Trump showed his happiness following the proposal through a number of different shows. He talked about the engagement on Live with Regis and Kelly. Here, he talked about the closeness and understanding he shares with Melania.

He described her as “a great woman, a great person.” He then said that they have a great relationship. He added that they had been together for five years, and it was really time to take the next step.

Up until 2014, Trumps were a frequent guest for the MET Gala. However, over the years, the frequency of his attendance went down. It’s been a while since he and Melania Trump attended the biggest evening in fashion in New York.

Donald Trump won’t receive an invite to the Met Gala as long as Anna Wintour is running the show, the Vogue editor once told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden https://t.co/vGUyBTKHaF pic.twitter.com/m6eRJbK8kK — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2018

His exclusion from the MET events was solidified by the Editor in Chief for Vogue, Anna Wintour. In 2017, Anna went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and stated very clearly that Donald Trump would no longer be allowed to attend the Met Gala. Her remarks were greeted with cheers and laughter. It solidified the President’s exclusion from one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry.

In the history of the MET Gala, Donald and Melania Trump will always shine. Their engagement will always remain among the top moments of the event. However, their absence from the gala shows how their paths have been revealed, and the Met and Trumps are on different roads and going in different directions.

Trump’s ultra-right views are no longer in accordance with the liberal views of MET and Vogue. However, history will always be there.