Melania Trump’s Wedding Dress Available for Purchase at Unbelievable Price—But People Have Their Concerns!

Melania Trump‘s wedding dress is apparently on sale on eBay. As the listing goes viral, people have begun to question its authenticity. For the unaware, the first lady wore a gorgeous Christian Dior gown by John Galliano when she tied the knot with Donald Trump in 2005. 20 years after her wedding, a person is selling the gown on e-commerce platform for an exceptionally low price.
The listing was noticed by Liana Satenstein, a writer on Substack, who informed her subscribers about the same. She told that her friend stumbled upon the gown while looking for ’80s Dior dresses’ on eBay, as per Daily Mail.
The listing is said to have been live since January 21, 2025—a day after Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The seller, who reportedly lives in Massapequa, New York, claimed that she purchased the dress directly from Melania in 2010, with whom she shares a mutual friend.
View this post on Instagram
Originally, Melania reportedly paid $187,000 for the designer gown. The seller claims that she bought it for $70,000 from Melania to wear at her own wedding. In her listing, she posted Donald Trump and Melania’s wedding pictures and a February 2005 Vogue cover featuring Melania in the dress. She described the dress as “a body-hugging silhouette, a voluptuous 90m skirt, and embellished with 1,500 Swarovski diamonds.”
“This dress had more than 500 hours worth of hand-sewn crystal beading Swarovski crystals were used with a 13-foot train,” she further wrote.
The seller, however, admitted that she made some alterations to the dress as per her requirements. She said, “Because Melania Trump was a size 0-2 I had to have this dress made a little bigger as I was a size 4-6” and further added, “I added a new layer of satin to the bottom of the dress and a few more embroidery pieces on the top, plus there was a new layer of fabric that was added to the back of the dress and straps as my chest is much bigger then Melania.”
View this post on Instagram
She added that the dress could be returned to the original size by removing the extra layer. The seller said that the dress had been worn twice—once by Melania in 2005 and then by herself in 2011 at her wedding.
She urged the interested buyers to email her directly for more photos or any questions and concluded that there would be no returns. The listing mentions that the quality of the dress is ‘good’ and comes with a price tag of $45,000.
However, the authenticity of the listed dress hasn’t been confirmed yet. People are suspicious that it might be a replica of Melania’s original dress. It’s important to note that the listing also lacks an authenticity certificate. Melania’s long-time stylist, Hervé Pierre, who prepared first lady’s dresses for Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and 2025, shared his doubts.
Pierre told The New York Times that “two years ago, the wedding dress was kept at (Trump’s residence in) Palm Beach, Florida.” In that case, Melania might still have her dress, while the one on sale could be a replica.
The New York Times reported, “Couture always has a label and number attached. To confirm whether the dress belongs to Melania, it must be seen in person.” Pierre told that Melania’s real wedding dress had a label on the side and a ribbon with a number attached. However, a label is not visible in the photos of the gown listed on eBay. Reacting to this, the seller reportedly replied, “The seamstress removed the label when fixing the dress and did not reattach it.”
While the gown’s authenticity remains questionable, the seller enjoys good credibility on eBay. She has been active since 2021 and has sold 119 items so far. Over 98% of the feedback on her items sold are positive with some mentioning that she is a “professional and trusted seller.”