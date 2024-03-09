Inside North West's Wild Night Out With Dad Kanye West and Step-Mom Bianca Censori

North West has made quite a splash in the entertainment industry at just 10 years old! The youngster is an avid influencer on social media like her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Although her parents are divorced, it doesn’t stop her from spending time with them. Speaking of, lately West has been hanging out frequently with her dad and step-mother Bianca Censori. Usually, The Kardashians star spends a lot of one-on-one time with her dad. Lately, that hasn’t been the case. The pre-teen was spotted having quite a gala with her father and his new wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

As per The U.S. Sun, West has been having the time of her life since the release of her song Talking [Again] topped the charts. The young rockstar has been spotted having numerous late-night outings under her father and mother’s supervision. This is because ever since the song became a big hit, the American Boy rapper has been spotted at several big stages across the city with his daughter, performing together. Recently North was spotted dancing the night away in Paris to promote her dad’s Vultures album with Censori.

North might be young, but like her dad, she’s a brilliant performer and musical sensation. The budding fashion enthusiast exhibited wisdom well beyond her years as she performed in front of a cheering crowd. West was beloved by every person who visited her concert as she earned many affirmative chants as she sang her heart out. Her father, who was right next to her, appeared as proud and joyful over his daughter’s accomplishment.

Nonetheless, West, her dad, and Censori did get to spend some quality time with each other, but at night. Paparazzi captured them indulging in local fast food delicacies whenever they were exploring the sublime streets of Paris. Per the publication, West and her family made two pit stops for food: Popeyes and McDonalds. Initially, the trio decided to grab a meal at Popeyes but later decided to eat at the next establishment. Censori and West appeared to have donned similar outfits for their casual night out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY

West sported a plush faux fur with a Vultures-themed sweatshirt along with black pants and matching boots. Censori twinned with her step-daughter. Known for her alleged risque outfits, she sported black tights and paired them with an oversized leather jacket and high heels. Censori and her stepdaughter were seen not only rocking some pretty bombshell attires but also holding hands as they walked by the lovely streets of Paris.

North West in Paris pic.twitter.com/nvNU9yd0oX — Kardashian Kids FanPage (@DASHKlDS) March 1, 2024

Their spending time together insinuated West and Censori to have gotten even closer in their relationship as step-daughter and step-mom. More details about their Parisian getaway remain to be known. For the moment the trio are enjoying spending time in each other's company.