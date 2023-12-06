Here are 10 Hollywood couples who got divorced in 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk; Photo by Taylor Hill

As we draw the curtain on yet another year, let's pause to reflect on the notable celebrity divorces that unfolded in 2023. Not only did these divorce announcements send shockwaves through the entertainment industry, but the public was also left speculating about the reasons behind these splits until further details were eventually disclosed. Hollywood witnessed a spectrum of emotional experiences, ranging from dramatic splits to mature and composed separations. So now, let's explore what led to these ten divorces that took place this year while also delving into the complicated prenuptial agreements, custody battles, and the captivating drama that unfolded among these celebrities.

1. Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage ended their six-month marriage, with Appleton filing for divorce on November 12, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple tied the knot in April, with their wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian and featuring a performance by Shania Twain, as per NBC News. The divorce documents reveal a date of separation of November 10 and emphasize the absence of a spousal support request, as the men had signed a post-nuptial agreement on May 3, ensuring that each departs the union with their assets and obligations.

2. Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Actress Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson just weeks after the actor received a 30-year prison sentence for rape. Citing irreconcilable differences, the couple, married for nearly 12 years, shares a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna. Sources suggest Masterson was not surprised by the move, understanding the impact of his conviction. Concerns for their daughter's well-being dominate the divorce proceedings. Phillips' decision, according to insiders, reflects a dual motive – prioritizing her role as a mother and safeguarding her assets against potential future legal actions. Despite a supportive letter during Masterson's trial, Phillips is now seeking spousal support, full legal and physical custody of their child, and a denial of financial support for the incarcerated actor, as per Page Six.

3. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

After 27 years of marriage, Hollywood power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation, marking the end of a union that began in 1996. The couple, known for their enduring love and support, shared the news in a joint statement emphasizing gratitude, love, and kindness. Despite their decision to part ways, Jackman and Furness expressed that their family remains the highest priority. The couple, who met on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, quickly fell in love and built a life together, becoming one of Hollywood's cherished pairs, as per People. As they embarked on separate journeys, they asked the public to respect their privacy during this transitional period.

4. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, once the epitome of a Hollywood power couple, officially filed for divorce after four years of marriage in 2023. The split, confirmed on September 5, came amid rumors of serious problems in their relationship, as per Glamour. Reports suggested that Jonas had consulted divorce lawyers, marking it as a last resort after attempting to salvage the marriage. The couple, who share two daughters, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in May 2019 and reportedly signed an 'ironclad prenup' weeks before the wedding. While Turner was spotted with a British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson, after the divorce, Jonas stated he wanted to focus on his music and family, as per Elle.

5. Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Williams

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé, filed for divorce from her husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' as per USA Today. The couple, who tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in 2015, had been friends for decades before exploring a romantic relationship. Knowles-Lawson, previously married to Mathew Knowles and with whom she has daughters Solange and Beyoncé, seeks to end spousal support and revert to her maiden name, Celestine Knowles. Lawson himself was also married to Denise Gordy in 1978 and they divorced in 1989.

6. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

In July 2023, the world was shocked by the announcement of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce after seven years of marriage. The glamorous couple, once the epitome of Hollywood romance, cited 'irreconcilable differences' as Manganiello filed for divorce on July 2, as per Glamour. Speculation arose about differing priorities, with rumors suggesting Manganiello's desire for children clashed with Vergara's wishes. The couple had been living separate lives for a significant period, according to sources. Despite the challenges, both parties expressed love and respect for each other, emphasizing the difficulty of the decision. a

7. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Image Source: Instagram | @arianagrande

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who wed in a private ceremony in May 2021, parted ways after quietly separating in January 2023. The couple, known for their low-profile relationship, decided on an amicable divorce, emphasizing their desire to remain best friends. Grande, 30, will reportedly pay Gomez a lump sum of $1,250,000, per their prenuptial agreement, with no spousal support, as per People. Additionally, Gomez is entitled to half the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, and Grande will cover up to $25,000 of his legal fees. The divorce proceedings, marked by kindness and patience, reflect their mutual respect.

8. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, officially ended their 18-year marriage in a divorce settled on September 19, 2023. Their split, which was attributed to irreconcilable differences, gained public attention as the couple navigated a contentious legal battle. Baumgartner had initially filed for divorce on May 1, just days after the actor won a Golden Globe. The proceedings took a tumultuous turn, involving disputes over child custody, prenuptial agreements, and significant financial claims. Despite a once-romantic courtship and years of marital bliss, the divorce unfolded with allegations, including accusations of financial deceit and a purported love triangle, as per Entertainment Tonight. However, it seems as though the pair is slowly becoming more amicable after their divorce, according to various reports.

9. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vincent Sandoval

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth officially divorced in 2023, just four months after publicly announcing their split. With their marriage ending just days before their 12th anniversary, the Oscar winner filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple swiftly settled, as revealed in court documents, highlighting the amicable division of assets, with a prenuptial agreement in place. Their 50/50 joint custody plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee, was established without child support obligations, as per People. With a commitment to privacy, the settlement includes a nondisclosure agreement, emphasizing confidentiality in personal and business matters.

10. Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasia Wells

On January 2, 2023, Drake Bell had separated from his wife, actress Janet Von Schmeling. Sources revealed that the couple was headed for divorce after the former Nickelodeon was spotted huffing balloons in his car in the presence of his infant son, prompting Von Schmeling to move back to Florida with their child. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and married in 2018, eventually called it quits this year, and she cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition filed in Los Angeles County's Superior Court on Thursday, as per People. However, she did request visitation rights for Bell as well as spousal support for herself.

