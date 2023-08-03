Fans Hail Gwen Stefani ‘Rockstar Barbie’ as She Promotes Her New GXVE Beauty Collection

Gwen Stefani channeled her inner 'Barbie' while promoting her latest GXVE Beauty collection - Feelin’ Cheeky high-performance bold and vivid blush duos. The Rich Girl hitmaker showed off her glowing skin while trying out the vegan and cruelty-free shades of blush. She was seen wearing a pink ensemble and her blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek pony. Fans gushed over her alabaster and wrinkle-free skin, "You age like fine wine," they complimented the Luxurious singer in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani (@gxvebeauty)

Also Read: Here's How Gwen Stefani Used Tabloid Newspapers to Decorate Her Bathroom

A second Instagram fan noted - "So young looking!" And a third fan said - "Always been stunning." A few fans even complimented her beauty line saying - "I was a professional makeup artist for over 16yrs. Your overline lip liner genius, oil primer awesome, contour, and highlighter I’ve got a few shades all awesome! I can tell you/your team really sat down after all the years of you performing and creating products with thought and reason." "You age like fine wine, Love the colors", a fifth fan commented. A sixth fan added - "Thank you! Finally, someone who understands us girls who love Blue pinks!"

Some even called her 'Barbie' - "This Barbie is a rock star." "Is that the next Barbie? Hey, have a Gwen doll made to sell. It would be perfect", an excited Instagram fan complimented. Another fan added - "You’re so beautiful!! You and Blake are the cutest!! And Barbie is that you!!" A happy fan expressed - "The best Barbie of all love her so beautiful and talented and amazing and sweet!!!" While a few others demanded to know her skincare routine - "Please do a video of your skincare routine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Stefani had dressed like her latest makeup palette which debuted in a soft pink hue, a perfect color for summer. She showed off her makeup-applying skills by trying out the shades on her cheeks and showcasing her eye-shadow palettes. She styled her outfit with an adorable rhinestone and gold necklace which spelled out the name of her makeup company: GXVE. She also flaunted gold rings on her fingers that complimented her elegantly done long white manicure. According to Refinery, the Hollaback Girl singer debuted her beauty line in 2022, “Starting a beauty line is quite scary in your 50s,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Okay, now I gotta put my face out there more? [But] I don’t care. I know that there are young girls that wanna learn from me, that can learn from me; there are women that are my age and older that are gonna learn from me, and that’s my time to give back.”

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Looks Unrecognizable in Childhood Photos; Fans Are Stunned to See Her Black Hair

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Gwen also revealed the reason behind naming her beauty brand - GXVE. The moniker was derived from the feeling she got 'when painting clients’ faces at her makeup counter jobs'. “That emotion that they had — that, ‘I didn’t know if I could feel or look like this’; makeup is so much giving. Not only to yourself but also when you share that.”

Also Read: When Courtney Love Said She Had an Affair With Gavin Rossdale While He Was Married to Gwen Stefani

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12349697/Gwen-Stefani-looks-youthful-Barbie-pink-promote-makeup-collection-fans-believe-53-age-like-fine-wine.html

https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2022/12/11227279/gwen-stefani-gxve-beauty-interview-video#:~:text=Stefani%20launched%20GXVE%20in%20early,%5D%20I%20don't%20care.

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Shares ‘Shocking’ Close-up Footage of Face in a Humorous Video Leaving Fans in Stitches

Gwen Stefani Believes Her Youngest Son Apollo Is a ‘Miracle’ Baby After She Had Him Unexpectedly