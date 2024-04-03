Inside Kris Jenner's 'Egg-Stravagant' Annual Easter Party at Her Palm Springs Mansion

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is known to spoil her huge family on special occasions and this time, it was no different. Kris Jenner threw the ultimate Easter party for her children and grandchildren at her extravagant Palm Springs residence in California. She went all out to make the holiday joyous for her family, with various treats including huge chocolate eggs personalized with the names of her 6 children and 13 grandchildren.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, posted photos from the extravagant gathering on social media. However, it's uncertain if Rob Kardashian attended, as he did not appear in the images. The 'mom-ager' arranged Easter baskets, Hello Kitty beanbags, purple Squishmallows, rabbit pillows, and sweets for the girls. As for the boys, she was seen giving them their blue and orange basket filled with toys, an orange Squishmallow, and a Scooby-Doo pillow.

She also didn't skimp on entertainment for her grandkids, setting up tables lined with crafts and games. Forager Crafts set up a station where children could paint eggs using markers while a different table featured pastel ribbons. Meanwhile, at a third table labeled "Teacup Terrariums", the kids selected vintage teacups and filled them with mud, tiny plants, and other trinkets such as colorful mushrooms and bunny figurines. Lastly, a fourth table was a slime counter, an activity

"Oh my goodness, it resembles a small fantasy land!" Khloé raved in her Instagram Story as she hovered over the table. The children could also personalize their wooden toy soldiers with paints, stickers, and glitter. The kids were dressed in matching white Easter rabbit aprons with neck straps made of pink ears. Jenner went all out with a gorgeous table full of personalized place settings, including a tweed charger plate, a white and flowery plate, custom nameplates, and small nests filled with painted eggs on the side to ensure her older children had just as much fun at the celebration. The co-founder of Safely arranged several vases down the center of the table, each containing yellow, peach, and green flowers.

"Look at how gorgeous this table is! Seriously, how cute, and all the little details?!” the SKIMS founder exclaimed in an Instagram Story clip. “Gorgeous spring flowers … and the cutest table setting ideas!” The Kardashians' favorite cook, Khristianne Uy, often known as Chef K, prepared meals for the famous family. A few family members exclaimed at the festive tea that the chef had prepared, which featured little white and yellow flowers floating on top and purple foam.

"Check out Chef K's adorable Easter tea I had in the morning! Isn't that the sweetest thing? Kim stated while holding the white mug in a video. Along with some of the other treats Chef K prepared for them, the Good American co-founder and Poosh founder, also shared blue cupcakes with yellow chicks on top, matcha cookies, purple and yellow Rice Krispies Treats, and takeaway boxes stuffed with wonton strips and lettuce. “He is Risen!!! Happy Resurrection Day! Happy Easter,” the Hulu star captioned the snaps while sharing more details from the fun-filled festive evening.