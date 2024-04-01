Taylor Swift Looks Adorable Dressed as a Bunny Beside Her Mother in Nostalgic Easter Video from 1990

Taylor Swift's management group, dubbed Taylor Nation, posted a vintage Easter video of the singer with her mother, Andrea Swift, in a bunny costume. In the sweet video honoring Easter Sunday, Swift—who is well-known for leaving clues and hidden messages for her fans to discover—looked charming. The caption read, "Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation)

As reported by The Daily Mail, the endearing video seems to show Andrea attempting to speak to her then-three-month-old daughter. Wearing a pink and white fluffy rabbit suit, the future singer-songwriter can be seen waving her small arms as if to say hello while peering directly into the camera. Swifties have been very interested in the video ever since it was posted.

One user commented on the post, "TAYLOR? is this an easter egg? march 14? what does it mean?" Another person commented, "my heart drops every time taylor nation posts." A third user wrote on the post, "baby tay is too precious my favorite easter egg was the og capital letters in the lyrics!!!!!!" A fourth added, "The eras tour movie dropped on March 14 and then we were expecting something at midnight, just saying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ashok Kumar

After years of teasing everything from which ex-boyfriend inspired a specific breakup song to which Taylor’s Version album she would be releasing next, the 34-year-old singer has become closely associated with the holiday. The pop singer started the habit of penning secret comments to her fans in the liner notes of her albums, capitalizing certain letters to indicate song meanings. She once revealed to The Washington Post, "When I was 15 and putting together my first album, I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters. That's how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

More recently, she hinted at the debut of her next album, The Tortured Poet's Department, which she officially revealed along with its release date on February 4 at the 2024 Grammy Awards. In October 2023, Swift and her longtime partner, Jack Antonoff, shared pictures of themselves in the studio, in which the singer held up eleven fingers. According to the fans, she was probably hinting at her eleventh studio album, which is due out soon. Additionally, she revealed to Entertainment Weekly how she creates Easter eggs, stating, "I think the best messages are cryptic ones. Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry. This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time."