Former president Donald Trump's cognitive abilities have taken center stage in the 2024 elections discourse, and MSNBC's Morning Joe is not one to hold back.

On the January 22 broadcast of Morning Joe, in addition to listing Trump's numerous blunders and rants, which seem to be getting worse with each appearance, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough stated there is solid proof that the business mogul is "addled," Raw Story reported.

Also Read: Barack Obama is Apparently Concerned That Joe Biden 'Very Well Could Lose' in the 2024 Election

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Republicans have questioned President Joe Biden's mental acuity and suitability for the position for years, pulling his age up, his slowed speech, and pointing up small mistakes, per The Hill. At rallies, Trump frequently makes fun of Biden, even implying he takes medication. Democrats point out that Trump is just four years younger than Biden and he has a larger track record of mistakes, which they have attempted to use to their advantage and reverse. The Never-Trump camp has also tried to slam Trump for his cognition errors.

Scarborough slammed Trump hard on his inability to keep simple facts straight. "You know, I spent a lot of time with Joe Biden. I can tell you, Joe Biden knows where he is. He knows what decade he's in, he sure as hell knows who he is running against — there's just no comparison here," he exclaimed. "Yeah, you want to talk about who is addled? This is an easy one. Let's talk about who is addled. Who is addled is a guy who can't even remember that Barack Obama hasn't been president of the United States in eight years."

Also Read: Barack Obama is a Distant Relative of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton Are Related As Well

Co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested it's not just Trump's age but also maybe the duress under which the former president finds himself, amid mounting legal troubles. "It also could just be the mountain of legal actions against this man, just crushing him and making him so stressed that he's confused," she said. "Because no one person could handle all the cases that are against him, all the lawyers he has to deal with, all the lawyers he can't get. I mean, some of these cases can put him away in prison for the rest of his life," she added.

Scarborough however, insisted that something's wrong with his cognitive abilities because he's constantly referring to 2016, feeling like he's running against Obama most of the time.

Also Read: 5 Recent Embarrassing Gaffes by Donald Trump in the Presidential Campaign Trail

"He talks about the landslide against Obama. He talks about Obama so much as president of the United States, that on the radio show, Brian Kilmeade has to interrupt him and correct him.... his mind is scrambled eggs when he gets up there and gets tired. He thinks that he is running against Barack Obama. just like he thought Nikki Haley was speaker of the House on January 6th."

Democrats, including Biden, recently circulated a video of Trump where he mistakes Nancy Pelosi for his Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, during a speech. “A deeply confused Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley multiple times,” the Biden campaign posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A deeply confused Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley multiple times: Nikki Haley was in charge on January 6. They don’t want to talk about that pic.twitter.com/f3lhWgAzUw — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 20, 2024

More from Inquisitr

Joe Biden Once Referred to Barack Obama as a “Bright and Clean” African-American

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Defends Donald Trump’s Biden-Obama Mix-Up, Claims It’s a Strategic Move