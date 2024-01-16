In a recent interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, First Lady Jill Biden ardently defended her husband, President Joe Biden, against lingering doubts about his age as he turns 81. Responding to concerns that the President might be too old for another term, Jill emphatically stated, “I say his age is an asset,” Newsweek reported. According to her, the President's accumulated wisdom and extensive experience make him the ideal candidate for the challenging role he occupies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: The First Lady Calls Out GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Hunter Biden’s “Horrible” Treatment

"He has wisdom. He has experience," she affirmed, countering the prevailing skepticism about his age. "He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history. He knows history. He's thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man or the right person for the job at this moment in history." These statements serve as a robust defense of the President's capabilities, emphasizing the depth of knowledge and discernment he brings to the presidency.

"I'm Joe Biden, 81-year-old Resident, working for the government in the Senate. Represented Delaware in Congress for 36 years and served as VP under Obama. My age? An asset, says First Lady Jill Biden." #JoeBiden #president #senate #Delaware #VP #age #JillBiden #asset — Steven L Beech (@Larsen12716) January 13, 2024

President Joe, at 81, is already the oldest American leader in history. However, Jill dismisses concerns about his age, insisting that his vitality and acumen remain intact. She shared insights into her daily observations of the President's activities, asserting, "I see Joe every day. I see him out, traveling around this country; I see his vigor; I see his energy; I see his passion every single day." Her observations aim to counter any perceptions that the President's age might impede his ability to fulfill the demanding duties of his position.

Joe Biden didn't get 81 million votes but those who did vote for him didn't vote for Jill Biden to speak for him. — Ice Queen (@IceQuee87368310) January 12, 2024

Also Read: Here's Why Representative Dean Phillips and "Bigfoot" are Looking Out for "Missing" Joe Biden

Despite Jill's resolute defense, polls indicate that a significant portion of the U.S. population remains skeptical. An August poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 77% of U.S. adults, including 69% of Democrats, view Joe as too old for another term. The President himself has often used humor to deflect concerns, celebrating his 81st birthday with jokes about the challenges of aging. However, the White House has consistently emphasized the President's experience over his age, asserting that it is the crucial factor for effective leadership, as per AP News reports.

No imagine how weak Biden is as he wouldn't be able to carry that. For a 77 year old he isn't doing too bad ;) — Comrade watchdog_za (@watchdog_za) January 15, 2024

Also Read: President Joe Biden Greeted with Disapproval in Swing State, Hecklers Chants "Go Home, Joe!"

As the conversation delved into the realm of personal attacks against the Biden family, particularly focused on Hunter Biden, Jill expressed her dismay. Referring to the investigations and allegations against her son, she called the treatment of Hunter "cruel" and voiced pride in his resilience after battling addiction. The First Lady shifted the conversation to the broader implications of the upcoming election, emphasizing the choice between "strong, steady leadership" and the potential alternative of "chaos and division."

Once again @Morning_Joe @morningmika @JoeNBC @IgnatiusPost ask “is Joe Biden too old?” No similar question posed about 78 yo Trump.



Tomorrow MJ will likely be asking “why are people STILL asking if Joe Biden is too old?”🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️



Time to turn this sh1t off 🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/G7oxH65QTS — CONVICT 2x Impeached,4x CRIMINALLY INDICTED Rapist (@nylgk) January 15, 2024

In the face of challenges, including the traumatic events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, Jill asserted the importance of winning the next election. "We have to win [the next election], we must win, we cannot let go of our democracy," she declared. The urgency in her words reflects a broader commitment to preserving democratic values, suggesting that age, in President Joe's case, is not a hindrance but an asset in safeguarding the nation's democratic ideals.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s A List Of 5 Things That Are Still Uncertain As We Approach the 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump Mocked President Joe Biden Over His Stutter in Recent Iowa Appearance