Joe Rogan said he would support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming presidential elections if given the chance, but he also realizes that this is very unlikely. During his discussion with journalist Alex Berenson for the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spent some time discussing RFK Jr. According to various reports, the 56-year-old controversial podcaster endorsed the Kennedy scion, 69, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: Kamala Harris Set to Lead New Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the White House

Rogan questioned Berenson, "What do you think of RFK Jr?" To this, the journalist replied, "I like him personally. I’ve been interviewed by him. I think he’s right to raise questions about the mRNA’s. I don’t agree with a lot of the details of what he says."

Berenson seems to have been referencing the many dubious claims RFK Jr. made about the pandemic. In July of this year, at a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spouted crazy COVID-19 conspiracy theories, as per the NY Post, alleging the virus was a 'genetically engineered bioweapon.' He also added that it may have been 'ethnically targeted' to spare Ashkenazi Jews and the Chinese people. RFK Jr. said at the time, "We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact... We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons, and we are developing ethnic bioweapons. They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race."

Joe Rogan says he would vote for RFK Jr. if he’s on the ballot in 2024 pic.twitter.com/d1vNj1inJk — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) September 22, 2023

Coming back to the podcast, Rogan further added, "He’s a fascinating guy, I really enjoyed talking to him. What’s really important is his work as an environmental attorney, what he did with the Hudson River. He cleaned up the Hudson River, a lot of it based on him winning cases. And he really cares about people. Genuinely does. I think he’s a good person. I really do." Rogan didn't think twice before telling Berenson that he would support the lawyer's candidacy: "Yeah, I’d vote for him. Yeah, I would... I don’t think I’m going to get that opportunity."

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Thinks Biden is ‘Deflecting Reality’ By Visiting Michigan For The UAW Strikes

Rogan also said about the Democratic party, "I have a feeling they’ve got some rascally tricks up their sleeves to keep him [RFK Jr.] from ever challenging. And there’s not going to be any debates, that’s for sure. I mean, this is like a show that I can’t stop watching. If I wasn’t personally involved, it wasn’t, you know, something going on in the country that I live in, I would be like, ‘Wow, this show is crazy.’"

Why has @RonDeSantis not appeared on programs such as @joerogan, @jordanbpeterson, @patrickbetdavid, and @TuckerCarlson, to name a few?



Is it because they won't have him on or does his campaign not want him to go on?



RFK Jr. and Vivek are wise to run the podcast circuit. — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) September 22, 2023

Also Read: Eric Clapton's Concert Supporting RFK Jr.’s Presidential Campaign Raised an Incredible $2.2 Million

Kennedy is the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He launched his campaign in April, and in 2016, he supported Hillary Clinton for president. Compared to President Joe Biden (-9 points) and former President Donald Trump (-10 points), Robert has a net favorability rating of 19 points, according to a survey conducted by the Economist and YouGov in June. Late in the same month, the average support among potential Democratic primary voters for Kennedy was about 16%, with support reaching as high as 20% in a single survey, but he still trails Biden by a wide margin.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump’s Second-Term Agenda Is More Terrifying Than Ever, Political Analysts Argue

Donald Trump Jr. Alleges Hunter Biden's Involvement in Twitter Hack