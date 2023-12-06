‘Morning Joe’ Host Expresses Deep Concerns Over Donald Trump’s Behavior: “He Doesn’t Look Right”

In a recent segment on MSNBC's Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough and Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg expressed deep concerns about Donald Trump's behavior and its potential impact on democracy as he eyes a second term in the White House. The discussion centered on Trump's autocratic plans, with Scarborough highlighting the lack of attention given to Trump's use of inflammatory language.

Scarborough pointed out a stark contrast in media coverage, noting that when Hillary Clinton used the term 'deplorable,' it dominated headlines for an extended period, as per Raw Story. However, when Trump employed Nazi terminology and referred to individuals as 'vermin,' the media response was notably subdued. According to Scarborough, this discrepancy reflects a normalization of Trump's rhetoric, attributing it to human adaptability and acceptance of extreme statements as background noise.

“How grotesque.” Morning Joe rips into Donald Trump. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/DwjwRoszMT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 27, 2023

Goldberg emphasized the urgency of addressing this normalization, stating that it poses a significant threat: "I mean, he does have these -- this particular superpower, in that he goes further than anybody in rhetoric, and we kind of go, 'Yeah, it's just Donald Trump.' We have to reverse that and just say, 'No, no, no, no, no – this is a former president of the United States.' If Barack Obama, if George W. Bush said the things, as a former president, not running again, that Donald Trump said, we'd have huge stories about, 'Former president loses mind,' right? Meanwhile, Donald Trump is the putative nominee for the presidency, and here we are. We act like it's normal."

MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Brian Robert’s, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 29, 2023

Co-host Mika Brzezinski echoed this sentiment, highlighting the danger of becoming desensitized to Trump's rhetoric, particularly given his potential candidacy. A critical aspect of the discussion involved Lawrence O’Donnell's condemnation of Trump's threats against MSNBC. O’Donnell criticized the media's double standard, pointing out that if President Biden made similar threats against Fox News, it would likely be the leading story in the country. O’Donnell highlighted the lack of coverage from major networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC on Trump's call for government action against critical media outlets, as per The Hill.

#Rachel joins #Lawrence to discuss her #LizCheney interview.



MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and Rachel Maddow discuss Maddow's interview with Republican former House Representative Liz Cheney on her new book, "Oath and Honor," and why Cheney believes a vote against Donald Trump is… pic.twitter.com/NKHvwtOsHB — Zaki Talia (@zaki_talia) December 5, 2023

On November 28, Trump posted an anti-MSNBC rant on his social media platform, Truth Social, advocating for government intervention against media organizations critical of him. O’Donnell emphasized the gravity of Trump's statements, calling attention to the leading Republican presidential candidate's desire to shut down a news network. Scarborough added to the concerns, asserting, "There is something wrong with Donald Trump. I'm serious, he doesn't look right up on stage, he doesn't."

In a separate incident, Scarborough expressed disgust at Trump's Thanksgiving Day social media attack on President Joe Biden, as per Yahoo. He criticized Trump's portrayal of America as a 'rotten nation' before he became President, only to revert to that narrative after leaving office. Scarborough questioned Trump's genuine concern for America, suggesting that the real estate mogul seemingly prioritizes his interests over the nation's well-being.

1) Joe Scarborough makes a good point when he compares Trump's behavior to a Democrat's behavior. Hilliary called Republicans "Deplorable" & it was banner headlines for a month, whereas Trump uses Nazi terminology to degrade humans as "Vermin" & we hardly hear about it. -- — I am the Walrus (@PaulHal83159238) December 5, 2023

Former Senator Claire McCaskill joined the conversation, asserting that Trump's lack of a guiding philosophy or ideology reveals a self-centered focus. She described Trump as a marketer and huckster, emphasizing his tendency to prioritize grievance over national unity, even on holidays like Thanksgiving. The Morning Joe segment highlighted growing concerns about Trump's rhetoric, behavior, and its potential impact on democracy.

