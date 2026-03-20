‘I Had No Knowledge’ — Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer Claims Total Ignorance in Testimony

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime attorney, Darren Indyke, who managed the late financier’s legal affairs and estate, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, March 19. According to a report by the BBC, Indyke firmly denied knowing anything about his client’s crimes.

Indyke, who also serves as a lawyer and a co-executor of Epstein’s estate, told members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he had “no knowledge whatsoever” of his client’s wrongdoings.

In prepared remarks shared with the media, Indyke said he had never been told about any abuse by Epstein or his associates. In addition, he said that no woman has ever accused him of wrongdoing or of witnessing any misconduct.

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney, Darren Indyke, was deposed behind closed doors on March 18th. He claims he had NO knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking operation. ‘He perjured himself.’ Photo of Indyke B4 these investigations began and how he looked yesterday. Stress eater? pic.twitter.com/gbqJRiWkVe — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) March 20, 2026

“Let me be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings,” Indyke said. He argued that no one had ever reported allegations about the convicted sex offender to him. “My complete lack of involvement in that misconduct is a matter of record,” he said.

Indyke went on, “Not a single woman has ever accused me of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she or anyone else reported to me any allegation of Mr. Epstein’s abuse.”

Indyke described his role as strictly professional. He admitted providing legal advice on business and corporate matters and claimed to be just “one of many attorneys whom Mr. Epstein regularly consulted.”

“My primary role was to provide corporate, transactional, and general legal services to Mr. Epstein and his companies, and I did so,” he asserted. Having met the disgraced financier in 1996, Indyke admitted to believing in his client’s claims after a 2008 guilty plea, as he “appeared to be devastated and extremely contrite.”

“He was adamant that he had no idea anyone involved was underage. I believed him, and I made the mistake of believing Mr. Epstein that he would not again commit a crime,” Indyke stated.

Meanwhile, his claims were quickly challenged by lawmakers like James Marsh, who was there representing several of Epstein’s victims. Much like several other lawyers, Marsh said Indyke’s statement was “deeply troubling.”

“His claimed ignorance of Jeffrey Epstein’s widespread abuse of women and girls is deeply troubling. His testimony only underscores how much still remains hidden about the vast network of enablers that allowed these crimes to persist for decades,” Marsh added.

He concluded saying, “Survivors – and the American people – deserve the full undistorted truth about who knew what.”

Alongside Marsh, Representative David Min (D-Calif.) also portrayed Indyke as a central figure in Epstein’s orbit who enabled his crimes and later helped him fix the legal mess.

pic.twitter.com/484kjALkNG Rep Dave Min: “Epstein lawyer Darren Indyke likely perjured himself repeatedly in today’s deposition, and shocked Indyke didn’t plead the fifth. “I think it’s very likely he perjured himself over and over and over again.” “I’m not gonna go into detail,… — Lavy (@Lavy02) March 19, 2026

“I think he, again, is perjuring himself,” Min stated. “If I was advising him, I’d tell him to take the Fifth Amendment because I believe he’s guilty of perjury.”

Further, Indyke also denied claims that he helped arrange so-called “sham marriages” linked to Epstein. He repeated that he had no role in any illegal activities and did not know what Epstein was doing in his private life.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are still pushing for more transparency. Representative Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel, said that more documents from Epstein’s estate must be released.

“So we are calling again on the Chairman, Chairman Comer and House Republicans, to demand the release of the rest of the documents per the subpoena from the Epstein estate, to advance our investigation,” Garcia told reporters.

However, committee chairman James Comer seemed to be in favor of Indyke and stated that he was “answering all our questions”. So far, Epstein’s case has remained a major issue in U.S. politics and law enforcement, with his associate Ghislaine Maxwell currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence.