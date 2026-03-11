Lawmakers Want Answers From Guard Who Looked Up Epstein Minutes Before He Died

On Tuesday, James Comer announced that the House Oversight Committee would like to interview one of the guards who was at the Metropolitan Correctional Center when Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated.

According to the New York Post, Tova Noel googled the convicted s– predator shortly before he died by suicide. Comer noted that she has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The Republican congressman told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the House Oversight Committee will ask the former MCC guard to answer some questions.

The Post reports that when Epstein took his own life on August 10, 2019, Noel was on duty at the Lower Manhattan prison. She was previously accused of falsifying records, along with another guard, to claim they checked on the disgraced financier the night before he was found dead.

On Fox News, Comer said, “No one is accusing this prison guard of wrongdoing, but I will announce tonight on your show, we are going to ask her to come in and sit for an interview.” He added, “We have a lot of questions.”

NEW: A prison guard for Jeffrey Epstein Googled him just minutes before he was found deceased and made a “mysterious” $5,000 cash deposit 10 days before Epstein’s death, according to the New York Post. Tova Noel was previously accused of falsifying records. Her charges were… pic.twitter.com/wNQ8lyZE3k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2026

According to an FBI record, released with the new Department of Justice release, Tova Noel searched for Epstein just 40 minutes before correctional officer Michael Thomas found him dead in his cell by hanging. At 5:42 a.m. that day, she googled “latest on Epstein in jail,” then again at 5:52 a.m., she read through the same search, while Epstein was discovered dead at 6:30 a.m.

Another DOJ document revealed that Noel’s bank account had a “suspicious activity” of cash deposits in 2018 and 2019. It was flagged by Chase Bank, and the report was submitted to the FBI. According to the bank, in April 2018, there were 12 deposits, with the largest being $5,000 on July 30, 2019.

Comer spoke on Jesse Watters Prime that the cash deposits seemed “concerning” to him. “That’s something that, according to the DOJ documents, something they never looked into, never asked her about,” he remarked.

The GOP congressman added, “Honestly, most people on the committee aren’t confident one hundred percent that Epstein’s death was by suicide; we’re going to ask for Ms. Noel to come in for a transcribed interview.”

“Was Epstein’s death a suicide as the government has reported, or was there some other mysterious factor involved in his death?” questioned Comer.

BREAKING: Rep. James Comer announces he will subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guard Tova Noel for a transcribed interview. “I will announce tonight on your show, we are going to ask her to come in and sit for an interview because we have a lot of questions.” COMER: “Well, the… pic.twitter.com/XiSa2Ic2rn — Overton (@overton_news) March 11, 2026

On July 7, 2019, Noel began working at the Special Housing Unit in 2021. After she was accused of falsifying records, the prison fired her, along with her colleague, Thomas. However, the criminal charges were later dropped.

When she was questioned by the DOJ in 2021, Noel denied googling Epstein. “I don’t remember doing that,” she said. The former prison guard insisted that the records were not “accurate,” as she doesn’t “recall looking him up.”