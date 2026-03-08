Epstein Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Death—Then Made $5K Cash Deposit, DOJ Records

Things became even more unusual in the final moments before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead. Recently released Justice Department documents reveal that a correctional officer responsible for monitoring Epstein searched the internet for updates about him just minutes before his death in federal custody. This officer had also made a $5,000 cash deposit that investigators flagged in financial records.

The record identifies the officer as Tova Noel, one of two guards tasked with supervising Epstein in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10, 2019.

According to FBI analysis of computer activity reviewed by the Justice Department, Noel searched for “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. that morning. Investigators later noted this as part of the timeline. Less than 40 minutes later, another correctional officer found Epstein dead in his cell around 6:30 a.m.

Epstein died by hanging in his cell and the New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, but the circumstances drew national attention. His death happened while he was being held without bail as prosecutors prepared their case against him.

The newly disclosed DOJ files include the FBI’s review of computer logs accessed by the guards during their overnight shift. Investigators found that Noel conducted the searches shortly before the body was found, a detail that stands out in the official timeline.

During a later interview, Noel disputed the records and claimed she did not remember the searches. “I don’t remember doing that,” she said in a sworn statement reviewed by the Justice Department. She also described the FBI’s records as “not accurate.”

The documents also contain financial records related to Noel’s bank accounts. A suspicious activity report from JPMorgan Chase to the FBI indicated that Noel made several cash deposits between 2018 and 2019. The largest deposit, $5,000, occurred on July 30, 2019, ten days before Epstein’s death. DOJ files show at least seven cash deposits amounting to $11,880 during that period.

This financial activity did not lead to criminal charges regarding Epstein’s death. However, the records were part of the investigative files released as part of a larger disclosure related to the case..

Noel and another guard on duty that night, Michael Thomas, were previously accused of not performing mandatory security checks. Prosecutors stated the officers failed to conduct required rounds for hours, opting instead to use the internet and sleep during their shift. Both guards later faced federal charges for falsifying records to claim they had completed the checks.

The charges were settled in 2021 with a deferred prosecution agreement. This required both officers to perform community service and cooperate with ongoing investigations. The agreement allowed them to avoid criminal convictions if they followed the court’s terms. The deal effectively closed the criminal case against the two guards.

Investigators examining surveillance footage also looked at a blurry image showing a correctional officer approaching the tier where Epstein was housed around 10:40 p.m. the night before his death. An internal FBI briefing cited in the DOJ files suggested that the figure was likely Noel carrying linens or clothing up to the unit. This footage became one of several pieces of evidence examined during the investigation.

In her interview, Noel stated she last saw Epstein alive “somewhere around after 10” that evening and denied providing him with additional linen or clothing. When directly asked if she had any role in his death, she replied “no.” Investigators recorded this statement in the formal case file.