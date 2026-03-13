Vivian Wilson Confirms Musk’s Presence in Caribbean During Epstein Email Exchange

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, confirmed the authenticity of the emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein. After the release of new documents from the DOJ, new evidence of a conversation between Musk and Epstein emerged.

Musk’s daughter came forward to add to the evidence. Wilson posted on her Threads account, “There was this boat ride from St. Vincent to St. Barts I remember from when I was little. We used to visit around the holidays. I remember the sea being so dark at night.”

Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter says he was in Caribbean around the time new Epstein emails appear to show him arranging visits to the island Musk claims he had ‘very little correspondence’ and declined repeated invitations https://t.co/O4srSNOz8Z pic.twitter.com/6FDRXBzFXT — RT (@RT_com) February 5, 2026

This confirms the location of Musk and his kids during the time of the emails. Wilson further added, “I knew nothing about the emails previously, so I’m learning about everything at the same time as y’all. If there’s any other information I learn that I can corroborate, I will do so.”

At that time, the now self-made model was just nine years old. From the emails, it can be seen that Musk is eager to meet Epstein and visit the island. Another email thread dates back to Christmas in 2012, where he wanted to visit along with his then-girlfriend, Talulah Riley.

He wrote, “Any parties planned?” He further added, “I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year, and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

Woah! Elon Musk’s daughter confirms that she and Elon Musk were at St. Barth’s when the email from Elon to Epstein went out. Despite Elon saying the emails were not sent by him, the timeline is confirmed by his daughter. pic.twitter.com/amnAafeTdE — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) February 1, 2026

On the other hand, Musk has denied his connections to Epstein and claimed to have pushed for the files to be released. Wilson called out Musk over his denial and spoke out to prevent any further misinterpretation of the emails.

However, she added that they did not visit St Barts as often, and she’s unable to connect the exact timeline of the events. She wrote, “I think BVI likely refers to Necker Island, but I cannot confirm that. It’s a little bit difficult to ask someone ‘hey what year did we go to Necker Island, it might be in regards to the Epstein Files lol xoxo.”

So far, Musk has denied ever visiting the island and maintained his innocence. But the email evidence does contradict his statement since he was more involved with the late sex offender.