Elon Musk’s Daughter Rejects His Fortune – Declares “I’m Financially Independent” Amid Bitter Estrangement

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, opened up about her financial situation after launching her modeling career earlier this year. At Saturday’s Teen Vogue 2025 Summit, the 21-year-old declared, “I am financially independent.”

“I’m currently earning money. [cover] Pre-Teen Vogue, no. You just have to cope with the fact that people have a lot of preconceived notions.

Wilson explored her career options and appeared on the fashion magazine’s March cover. She initially said she wanted to be a model before mentioning that she had also considered earning a living through Twitch streaming.

But according to Wilson, being on a reality show would be her “absolute dream.” “I haven’t made any money from being famous at all,” she told the outlet. “I have made zero dollars and zero cents. I do live in a lot of people’s heads rent-free, though,” she said.

Wilson talked about her money earlier this month, telling The Cut that although “people assume [she has] a lot of money,” she lives with multiple roommates in order to save money. Wilson asserted that although she is “much more fortunate than most people [her] age in Los Angeles,” she does not share Musk’s “desire to be super-rich.”

Imagine Elon Musk disowning his daughter for choosing to walk her own path. Then, imagine him lining up with people that “mock & marginalize” & reject her…so, so sad. https://t.co/gqRhlGzrfc — Lana Brooks (@alanajou777) September 21, 2025

The transgender social media star debuted on the runway at a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 event in New York City in May. Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” captured video of Wilson making a move and tossing her hair while fans applauded.

She would be the star of Pattie Gonia’s “Save Her!” drag show in Los Angeles, it was announced the following month. Wilson exclaimed, “AHHHH I’m so excited,” on Instagram at the time after “performing in drag for the first time.”

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter announces she is leaving the U.S. after Donald Trump win. Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, cut ties with her father in 2022. pic.twitter.com/K5wE4hUnzm — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) November 7, 2024

Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, attracted attention with her stunning appearance and increasing confidence when she walked four runways during New York Fashion Week. Wilson quickly gained prominence among celebrity elites after landing a cover story in New York Magazine.

She wowed crowds with her charm and range while she was wearing a skirt adorned with beetles at Dauphinette. Her dress with an ecru trumpet hem at Prabal Gurung looked stunning, according to the Washington Post.