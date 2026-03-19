Politics

Lawmaker Reveals Epstein Email in Congress, Disputing Trump’s Account

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 1:32 PM ET

A newly unredacted Epstein-related email shown in Congress is fueling new questions about Trump’s past account of Mar-a-Lago.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. (Image Credits: X/@HQNewsNow; X/@MeidasTouch)

Rep. Dan Goldman spoke on the House floor this week about a recently unredacted 2009 email from Jeffrey Epstein’s legal team. He claimed it contradicts President Donald Trump’s public account of how their relationship ended. This raises concerns about how the Justice Department handled the Epstein files.

Goldman, a Democrat from New York, referred to an email that summarized a phone conference with Epstein’s lawyer Jack Goldberger, Trump’s lawyer, Alan Garten, and a person named “Brad,” who is thought to be victims’ lawyer Brad Edwards.

In the version Goldman highlighted, Garten stated that Epstein “was not a member” of Mar-a-Lago, “may have been a guest,” and was “never asked to leave,” according to reports on this newly unredacted document.

This account disagrees with Trump’s repeated claims that he expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Epstein recruited spa employees, including Virginia Giuffre. In July 2025, Trump claimed that Epstein “stole” young women from the club’s spa and added, “I threw him out of the place. Persona non grata.” The Associated Press later reported that Trump also referred to Giuffre by saying, “He, he stole her.”

The email Goldman mentioned also reportedly included Trump saying he “may have been” on Epstein’s plane and at Epstein’s house, while denying he saw young girls on the plane or at those gatherings. These details, first revealed after the unredacted version was released, raised further questions from Democrats about whether any damaging references to Trump were deleted before the documents went public.

Goldman’s comments came just days after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for a closed-door deposition scheduled for April 14 regarding the Justice Department’s management of the Epstein files.

Reuters reported that Bondi is under pressure from lawmakers who accused the department of redacting or withholding names of high-profile individuals mentioned in the records. The DOJ has denied any intentional cover-up, stating that lawmakers have already received private access to unredacted materials.

The dispute over the files has grown since Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. CBS News reported that the Justice Department released over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and about 180,000 images and videos on January 30, while noting that more than 6 million pages had been identified as potentially relevant to the law. Some of this material was released with extensive redactions, which drew criticism from both parties.

Axios reported in February that Rep. Jamie Raskin, after reviewing the unredacted files, said at least one document seemed to conflict with Trump’s public story about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago. Raskin mentioned that this exchange was only “one memo out of 3 million,” implying lawmakers felt this issue went beyond a single document.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has not faced charges in the case. While Trump’s past relationship with Epstein has been damaging politically, no credible criminal accusations against Trump have arisen from the file releases.

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