Federal Reserve Nominee Kevin Warsh Faces Questions From Sen. Elizabeth Warren Over Potential Epstein Ties

Financier Kevin Warsh’s name has appeared in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. Warsh, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to become the next head of the Federal Reserve, is now facing questions about whether he had any connection to the late sex offender.

Warsh has been backed by the president to succeed current Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly misleading the Congress about a $2.5 billion Fed headquarters renovation. Trump is pushing for Warsh to take Powell’s place after the end of the latter’s term in May 2026,

Files released earlier this year show Warsh’s name appearing in emails exchanged between Epstein’s staff. The emails particularly talked about a holiday party planned on the Caribbean island of St. Barthélemy in 2010.

Trump’s newly named Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is listed in the Epstein files in connection with a “St. Barth’s Christmas” event in 2010. Warsh is a former steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group. He is the son-in-law of Ronald Lauder, the former president of the World… pic.twitter.com/l4NTreCSlF — AF Post (@AFpost) January 30, 2026

Although it’s not clear whether Warsh actually attended the party or had any direct contact with Epstein, the issue has caught the attention of Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, has sent a letter to Warsh asking him to explain the situation clearly.

According to Reuters, Warren said in the letter that it is important for both Congress and the public to fully understand if Warsh had any relationship or interaction with the late financier.

It seems Warren is pressing the matter particularly because Warsh’s alleged involvement dates back to the time when Epstein was already convicted of sex crimes involving a minor. This would mean that if Warsh was involved with Epstein, he did so while already being aware of his civil lawsuits.

Warren has asked Warsh to answer eight detailed questions by March 31. She asked whether he traveled to St. Barthélemy around late 2010 or early 2011, and whether he attended any gatherings where Epstein was present.

She also questioned if he had ever been in the presence of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her role in Epstein’s crimes. Further, Warren also asked Warsh about Trump’s potential association with Epstein in her letter.

Attorney: “Have you ever had a personal relationship with Donald Trump?” Jeffery Epstein: “Yes” Attorney: “Have you socialized with him in the presence of females under 18?” Jeffery Epstein: “I’m asserting my Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.” pic.twitter.com/e7xuM9KLSW — conspiracybot (@conspiracyb0t) March 18, 2026

According to reports, Warren questioned Warsh whether Trump attended any such events as the president allegedly had ties to Epstein in the past. Particularly since Trump’s name has appeared a myriad of times in the files, Warren urged Warsh for his confession.

So far, the former Federal Reserve governor has not yet responded to Warren’s letter or the media’s requests for comments. Since his name appeared in the files, Warsh’s nomination is awaiting review by the Senate Banking Committee, where Warren plays a major role.

“As the Senate considers your nomination to serve as chair of the Fed, it is essential that Congress and the public fully understand the extent of any interactions or relationship you had with Epstein,” Warren stated.