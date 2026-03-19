Unredacted Jeffrey Epstein File Disputes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Claims

President Donald Trump’s name has appeared several times on the already released Jeffrey Epstein files. Having said that, the president has time and again denied any wrongdoings and dismissed having any knowledge of the crimes of the late sex offender.

The president and his administration have also repeatedly claimed that Trump allegedly kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago as the latter was trafficking female employees from the club.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has missed the deadline to release all the Epstein files. Even among the released sections, there have been alleged instances of attempts to redact Trump’s name and images.

Among the files that were released, there was a heavily redacted version of a 2009 email from Epstein’s attorney, Jack Goldberger. On Wednesday, March 18, New York Rep. Dan Goldman said on the House floor that he had seen the unredacted version and displayed the same, which he mentioned was the complete email.

WOW: DOJ redactions hid key details about Trump’s Epstein ties — and Rep. Dan Goldman just revealed what they were trying to cover up. In the unredacted document shown today by Goldman, we can now read the full notes from a 2009 conversation involving Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney… pic.twitter.com/LEVXfAi1SK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 18, 2026

With the email at his disposal, Goldman accused the president of “false statements over the past quarter century about Jeffrey Epstein,” and also criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi for the decision of her department to redact the contents of the mail.

Goldman further voiced his concern, saying, “If the attorney general is covering up this information that she then reveals to Congress, what else is she covering up about Donald Trump’s involvement in the Epstein files?”

The conversations that took place in the course of the whole email appeared to be directly contradicting Trump’s claims that he had expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago as the mail showed that the disgraced financier was “never asked to leave.”

Moreover, Trump had previously claimed that he had never flown in Epstein’s private jets. This claim has already been proven false as records of Trump taking Epstein’s jets multiple times have come to light. Besides that, the now unredacted mail chain showed that when Trump was asked about flying in those jets, he gave a rather dubious answer, saying he “may have been” on those.

The email appeared to present a summarized version of a “20-minute phone conference” with Trump, his attorney Alan Garten, and a person named “Brad.” This Brad is presumed to be Brad Edwards who has represented victims of Epstein.

In the mail, when answering to the question if Epstein was ever expelled from Mar-a-Lago, Garten allegedly responded with, “No he was not a member. May have been his guest. Never asked to leave.”

Moreover, this email also confirmed that Brad had talked to one of the managers at Mar-a-Lago who said that “JE never asked to leave Mar a Lago.” The email also highlights Trump’s response to Epstein’s brother Mark’s claim that Trump had flown in the infamous “Lolita Express.”

Rep. Dan Goldman brought an unredacted Epstein file to the House floor, questioning how documents tied to Trump have been handled pic.twitter.com/KXZ8X9Y40a — grizzy (@Furbeti) March 18, 2026

While not answering the question directly, the president had taken a more diplomatic route as the email mentioned that he allegedly said, “I’ve been on a lot of planes. May have been on his plane. No young girls on plane.” He was also asked about visiting Epstein’s house to which he presented an equally uncertain answer, saying, “I may have been there with my wife.”

It is not clear which wife he was referring to since depending on the time, it could have been any of his three wives. When asked about the presence of young girls at Epstein’s house, he denied that and mentioned that only the children of the guests were there.

With the unredacted mail contradicting so much of Trump’s previous claims, more information is awaited on the same along with the president’s response to this new evidence.