News

Trump Misgenders Two Female Presidents in Back‑to‑Back Press Events

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 8:50 PM ET

During two back-to-back press conferences, Donald Trump appeared to assume that all presidents are male.

Anne Sewell
Written By Anne Sewell
News Writer
President Donald Trump gave two female presidents male pronouns - Catherine Connolly and Delcy Rodriguez
President Donald Trump gave two female presidents male pronouns - Catherine Connolly and Delcy Rodriguez (Image source: Wikipedia and White House on Instagram)

In two press conferences this week, Donald Trump mistakenly misgendered two female presidents. The president referred to the presidents of both Venezuela and Ireland using male pronouns, without acknowledging either leader by name.

The first gaffe happened during Trump’s lunch with Kennedy Center board members on Monday, March 16, while he was talking about his relationship with Venezuela, two months after ordering the military to capture Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro. Since then, the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has been acting president, and in recent weeks, the US formally recognized her authority. Despite this, the president accidentally gave Rodriguez a male pronoun.

“Venezuela, who’s been great, by the way, the relationship with Venezuela has been fantastic,” the president said. “The president has done a really good job. We get along with him really well,” he added, believing the president was male.

On Tuesday, March 17, President Donald Trump made a similar mistake while speaking of Irish President Catherine Connolly. It was during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House, with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, that a reporter asked Trump about a critical comment Ireland’s president made against him.

“The Irish president has said your war against Iran is illegal and an attack on international law,” a reporter said to the president during the event. Trump then asked for clarification, saying, “Who said that?” “The Irish president,” the reporter said.“Look, he’s lucky I exist. That’s all I can say,” the president added, not remembering that Connolly is also female.

“If you’re going to allow countries that are sick and demented… to have nuclear weapons… Everybody in the whole world should be very thankful and I’m disappointed in NATO,” Trump added. “I’m very disappointed, I’m disappointed in a couple other countries too, but they should be very thankful that this group of people feels the way we do.”

During Trump’s second term as president, his mix-ups in speeches and press conferences have made the headlines. Back in January, while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he repeatedly referred to Greenland and “Iceland.”

At the time, the president had expressed interest in “ownership” of Greenland, but the island is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and a NATO member. Neither the Greenlanders nor Denmark was willing to part with the territory.

Meanwhile, the president had reportedly said “Iceland, four times, instead of Greenland.” In a later statement from the White House spokesperson, Taylor Rogers read, “President Trump delivered a historic speech in Davos, laying out America’s compelling national security interests involving Greenland. Mere hours afterward, President Trump announced the framework for a future deal with respect to Greenland. President Trump continues to deliver results while the failing, liberal media melts down.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *