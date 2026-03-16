Advocates Argue Donald Trump’s Iran War Is a Temporary Distraction From Jeffrey Epstein Case

Many critics believe that President Donald Trump is using the war in Iran to distract the public from the Jeffrey Epstein files. Advocates, however, believe that the alleged diversion will not last forever, and the outrage over the case will persist.

According to a report by The Guardian, Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky, who pursued sexual harassment claims against former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes, have spoken up about the issue. Carlson stated that the Trump administration has done splendid work by flooding news channels with different stories.

Meanwhile….As Trump has you distracted by Iran, his DOJ is deleting THOUSANDS of Epstein files with his name on it. — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) March 4, 2026

Carlson said that with so many stories coming in every day, it is difficult for the media houses to keep up with everything. She explained that news media, especially 24/7 cable news, cover the “biggest story of the moment.” Currently, that attention revolves around the war in Iran.

“Influencers, especially on the right, criticize the Iranian war and the reasons that the United States got involved. I believe that will bring us right back to Epstein,” she said.

Carlson mentioned that she had read news reports stating that law enforcement never searched Epstein’s New Mexico property. She claimed that the military strikes in Iran prevent the respective authorities from giving prolonged attention to the Epstein files.

Roginsky stated that earlier this year, when the administration was being pressured to make the files public, Trump commenced military operations in Venezuela. She added that once former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested, the attention shifted back to the Epstein files.

She claimed that people in Trump’s administration are unhappy with Operation Epic Fury, and that the president has to take care of that as well. Roginsky said that more importantly, information from the Epstein island has started to surface.

Carlson stated that one of the primary reasons for the topic being a mainstream issue is that reporters are going through millions of documents. As a result, new incidents keep coming up that American citizens have not heard of previously.

CRAZY: 🇺🇸 DOJ admitted 47,635 Epstein files including Trump allegations, were deleted after the war with Iran started. pic.twitter.com/kSKNwsWLQ5 — dot (@dotNoso) March 16, 2026

Lawyer Ann Olivarius also claimed that the Iran war was a distraction. She remarked, “The public and the media remain interested in Epstein and what Trump did with him, and what Trump is now doing to cover it up.”

Olivarius said she is certain that the files keep “providing new material to rekindle attention, and the war will not extinguish this.” A White House spokesperson, however, dismissed the claim, calling it “ridiculous” and “concocted.”

Despite the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, it appears that public interest surrounding the Epstein files hasn’t died down.