Donald Trump’s Biggest Feud With Elizabeth Warren Has Twists Which No One Expected

On the list of Donald Trump’s controversial enemies, it is none other than Elizabeth Warren who tops it. The U.S. Senator, who happens to be no stranger to confrontation, has been extremely vocal about her dissent against the U.S. President. Moreover, the 79-year-old has a preferred nickname for Warren: Pocahontas, after her Native American heritage claims back in 2016.

​During Trump’s second term, Warren has continued to voice her opinions and disagreements. There have also been moments when the two have found common ground. An example occurred when the senator agreed with one aspect of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, though she opposed other parts.

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think you will believe them over your own eyes. No. Alex Pretti wasn’t a terrorist. He was a VA nurse. When agents pushed a woman to the ground, he tried to help her up. His last words were “Are you okay?” Enough. Kristi Noem should resign. pic.twitter.com/11lsiP6kGk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 26, 2026

Later, the U.S. President, in his Truth Social post, celebrated the rare milestone moment, agreeing with Warren and wrote, “I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe.”

Later, of course, when some inquired whether the President would express the same kind of response to the second half of Warren’s tweet. This was the part where she was sceptical of giving tax breaks to the rich. Trump had promptly responded, “I like that also, but it would have to be done over a period of time, as short as possible. Let’s get together, Republican and Democrat, and DO THIS.”

In hindsight, President Trump did not hold back on his heavy criticism of Elizabeth Warren’s debate on Native American heritage. While the senator had been a long part of the U.S. political establishment, she ended up claiming to be a Native American through her ancestral roots right at the time of her political debut. In response to Trump christening her with the name Pocahontas, Warren did not step back at all.

​She seethingly remarked that he was a “small, insecure money-grubber who fights for no one but himself” and “thin-skinned bully driven by insecurity and hate.” Warren took a DNA test in 2018, which she said supported her claimed ancestry, but Trump mocked its results and even refused to honor his $1 million charity pledge. Fuming during a phone call interview with NBC, he had further said, “She is one of the least productive senators in the United States Senate. We call her Pocahontas for a reason.”

Just another reason why the President of the United States must not be “involved” in decisions about approving megamergers. It’s simple: Any review needs to be based on the law and facts — not Donald Trump’s political opinions and personal investments. pic.twitter.com/iRZbiM1Zzt — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 18, 2026

At another point, Warren accused Trump of sowing seeds of division. She unblinkingly called him a white supremacist, which is the root cause of all the issues. Speaking with the New York Times, she had said, “He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.”

Warren received an unexpected phone call from Trump after she rained down criticism over his January 2026 speech. She tagged the President as a ‘wannabe dictator’, underlining the country’s cost-of-living crisis, which he had promised to fix. The aftermath was a direct call from the President, which was later confirmed by a White House official. Warren too acknowledged the call later and revealed that she reiterated the same points to Trump, adding that she had already spoken out in public.