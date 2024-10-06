How Donald Trump Mocked Jimmy Carter on the Former President’s 100th Birthday

On the historic occasion of former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday, political leaders from both sides of the aisle came together to honor his remarkable life and legacy. Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is widely respected for his post-presidential humanitarian work and commitment to causes like human rights and affordable housing. However, during a campaign event in Waunakee, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump chose to take a swipe at the centenarian instead of joining in the celebrations. He quipped, "I mean, Jimmy Carter didn't let 21 million people come into our country without checks, without balance, without anything from parts unknown."

In a characteristic move, Trump invoked Carter’s name to make his point, saying, “Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison.” The remark intended as a jab at both Carter and Biden, stood out because it came on the day many prominent figures—including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush—were offering their heartfelt tributes to Carter’s century-long life, as per the reports of People magazine.

Donald Trump mentions former President Jimmy Carter on his birthday to mock his legacy as president.



President Carter has been in home hospice care for the last 19 months. Trump is just an awful person. pic.twitter.com/CQqaVgxJyZ — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 1, 2024

President Biden asserted, "I recognized that as a young senator. That's why I supported you so early. You're a voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend of Jill and me and our family." Moreover, Harris shared, "Happy birthday President Carter. The world is so much better because of your leadership, your work, your commitment to peace, to decency, to democracy. I just wish you the happiest, happiest birthday. Thank you for everything you are, everything you mean to the country, everything you mean to the world," as noted by Newsweek.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, was known for his focus on human rights, energy reform, and his efforts to promote peace. After leaving the White House, Carter continued to make a prominent impact through The Carter Center, which he founded with his wife Rosalynn, and through initiatives like Habitat for Humanity. Despite his single term in office, Carter’s reputation has steadily improved over the years due to his humanitarian work and dedication to global health and democracy.

Trump’s comment on Carter’s 100th birthday also comes against the backdrop of a strained relationship between the two former presidents. Carter, never shy about expressing his disapproval of Trump, had previously criticized him, “I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal.” The Carters, especially Rosalynn, who passed away in 2023, were vocal about their concerns over Trump’s approach to governance, particularly regarding truthfulness and equality. Back then, Rosalynn chimed in, “The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything.” Reportedly, Jimmy told people close to him, “I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.”