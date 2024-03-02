Here's Why 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Said Joe Biden Could 'Imprison' Every Republican

The View host Whoopi Goldberg is known for her curt and filter-free remarks on the famous talk show. It’s something her fellow co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are more than aware of. While Goldberg brings a certain comedic relief to the table, she can get serious almost instantaneously. With the political season in full bloom, the show has been discussing the possible outcomes depending on the candidates. Speaking of, in a new episode, Goldberg discussed the positive aftermath of Joe Biden should former President Donald Trump be granted Presidential Immunity per Decider.

The panelists of the show were amid an intense discussion about the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Trump to present his ‘immunity claim.’ The claim allegedly grants protection to a candidate with conditions like Trump should he be re-elected. While the possibility of it succeeding might be great news for the twice-impeached former president, Goldberg thinks otherwise. She suggests that this could backfire on him instead.

Goldberg began the conversation by first offering viewers an update about the court’s decision while noting that it has “halted proceedings in the election interference case against him.” Furthermore, she added that the public had rather “mixed” opinions on the matter.

Meaning, his loyalists were in full support of the motion while others weren’t happy about the consideration he was offered. For further elaboration of her point, Goldberg played a brief video clipping of Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Adam Schiff reacting to the court’s decision.

After the video ended, Goldberg reminded viewers about another decision by the court: They won’t be hearing any form of “oral arguments” concerning the case until the end of April.” Now that she’d finished revealing vital information, it was her turn to speak.

With a wry smile, Goldberg narrated a plausible outcome of the ordeal. Goldberg presented a blueprint of a ‘what-if situation’ saying, Let’s look at a scenario where the Supreme Court says, ‘Yes, he has all those rights. He is immune from everything.”

She continued, “You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president?” Her co-host Behar who was intrigued by the thought asked, “What?” Goldberg let out a satisfied “Ooooh” and said, “He could throw every Republican in jail. I mean, he could.” A few members of the audience appeared impressed and maybe even happy about it. However, Goldberg reeled them back in by interrupting them saying, “No, no, this is not a good thing!”

She explained, “What it means is, he could do anything. He could dismiss everybody’s debt.” Goldberg concluded her thoughts by prompting the audience to ponder over the gravity of the situation. She said, “There’s a whole bunch of great stuff that could happen, but let’s really look at what this means.” Per reports obtained by Axios, “Trump’s theory would essentially put presidents above the law.” Like Goldberg said, they’d have the freedom to “do anything.”