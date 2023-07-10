Kim Kardashian Is in 'Protection Mode for Her Kids' Against Kanye West’s Erratic Public Behavior

Kim Kardashian is staying "calm under turbulence" and is "in protection mode for her kids" while dealing with her ex-husband, Kanye West's antisemitic comments and change in behavior. The former couple co-parent their four kids - North West, 10, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian was seen asking the SKIMS CEO if she is ok, reports People. To this, Kim breaks down in tears and replies, "No. I'm not OK, I'm having such a hard day today." The scene then cuts to a news report showcasing Kanye's antisemitic comments. Kim reveals that she is doing her best to hide the "bad side" of Kanye from their kids. "I am just in protection mode of my kids and just try to hide everything. It's just hard for me to figure out, if they don't know anything, why wouldn't dad come over for dinner? Why isn't dad at my things?" she shares.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Summer Vegan Pizza Recipe With Cauliflower Crust Criticised By Fans For Being 'Bland'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

During a confessional, Kim continues, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are." The producer of the hit reality show adds off-frame, "But you keep looking for that person." The mom-of-four responds, "I always will. You'll always hope that you'll see a glimpse of them. I hope I do."

Kim speaks about how she is struggling to balance co-parenting her kids and distancing Kanye from her family due to his problematic behavior. She says, "It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved and that's who I remember...I'll do anything to get that person back. The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to handle it. I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids. Your instinct is to be like, wow I can never talk to this person again. But then you think of your babies. And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: When Khloe Kardashian Called Out Sis Kim Kardashian For "Lying" About 'Family Feud'

Later in the episode, the Hulu star is seen hanging out with her kids on a couch. As she cuddles Saint, her voice cuts in from a confessional: "I am in the trenches, I'm the one doing all the daily stuff all the time. I do the morning routine, I do the night routine. It's like a pit stop with race cars. That kills me." On how she is protecting her kids from their father's public outbursts, Kim says, I'm embarrassed that people are going to say something at a game or a function. Is it safe, is it dangerous? I just don't know what to do. So I've been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad. It's just a lot."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are "Just Friends" With Lot of "Respect" for Each Other

Hola reports that during the episode the reality star remained in anguish and wished that the "old Kanye was back." She also confessed that she would "do anything to get his old side back."

Kim and Kanye ended their six-year marriage in March 2022. Kanye recently married Bianca Censori, who is working as the Head of Architecture at Yeezy. Kim, on the other hand, has been linked with NFL star, Tom Brady. The duo was spotted being "super flirty" at Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian’s 17-Carat Diamond Chain Accentuating Her Belly Could Be Worth $3 Million

Kim Kardashian Says She Did '11 Shots' at Michael Rubin's Extravagant 4th of July Party