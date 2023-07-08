Luke Bryan’s Mockery of Katy Perry’s Song ‘Firework’ Hilariously Backfires

American Idol goofed up on its Instagram account on the Fourth of July, as its judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan got into a fun banter on the set. The official Instagram account shared a video where the country singer can be seen hilariously mimicking pop star Perry's song Firework. However, his attempt backfired as he got mocked by fans.

The show posted the video as part of the Fourth of July celebration with the caption: "Educate yourself! It's AWE, AWE, AWE!" The 46-year-old singer attempted to sing Perry's 2010 Teenage Dream hit Firework during a break from the auditions, but his attempt failed to impress the OG singer, and she had a rather distasteful facial expression, reported The U.S. Sun.

Perry listened to his disastrous rendition of her song, and after he finished, she corrected him, "It's not 'up up up,' and it's not 'uh uh uh.'" The Country Girl singer retorted, "What is it then? Because I've been dying to know all these years." A disgruntled Perry snapped, "It's awe awe awe," and then spelled the word out loud for Bryan to remember and never do it incorrectly. Bryan was in the mood for some fun confrontation, so he asked Perry, "Is that a word in the dictionary?"

An infuriated Perry shot back, "It is," faced the camera and exclaimed to the viewers and fans, "It's awe awe awe, everybody. Get it right!" The post garnered a lot of traction, and little did the Play It Again singer know he'll be mocked hilariously.

People flocked to the comment section to mock Bryan's funny rendition, and one Instagram user, @michael._.br4vo, quipped, "Luke sounds like a seal." The American Idol page replied, "Correct." A user @chris_shabbiness, echoed, "Luke sounds like a sea lion!"

Another follower @ailsa_gear_ compared the show to the Harry Potter movies, "Is anyone else getting hermione granger vibes from this? It's not leviosa, it's leviOsa." Another user, @pknbut, joked, "Lol, this made my dog bark." @cindymiller1960sas praised, "I love Luke. He makes my day."

Bryan recently defended his co-judge Perry and claimed it's unfair that she's picked on. The pop star had been in the news for her unacceptable behavior towards some of the contestants during season 21, per The Independent.

The One Margarita singer was asked if fans have been overly critical of Perry in the show, "Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," he said in an interview at the Country Music Association Fest, per Fox News.

He added, "We all get it. I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We're not going to bat a 1,000 as judges." Bryan continued, "I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kind of fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."

Katy Perry 'not a bully,' says 'American Idol' finalist after controversial season https://t.co/PQ4ffq5rGU — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2023

Bryan said in favor of Perry, "Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. You can't be so safe at the moment that you're so homogenized; you can't ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment. Sometimes, you just got to say stuff. It may be my year, next year."

Bryan also emphasized that entertainers are "conditioned" and "calloused" to backlash.

