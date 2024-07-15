Here's Why Republicans Claim Trump's Assassination Attempt 'Just Won Him' the Presidential Election

Former President Donald Trump was quickly evacuated off the stage as gunmen fired shots in an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Secret Service later assured the public that Trump was safe and was quickly discharged from a nearby hospital. After the incident, several world leaders came forward to condemn the attack. It also prompted speculations by Republicans that it may help Trump— who is already leading in several polls —in his election campaign, the Daily Mail reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

The horrific act has completely changed the political landscape, reshaping predictions for the upcoming elections. Just moments after the shooting, Trump, with a bloodied face, raised his fist to the crowd, capturing a potent image. In a brief interview, Rep. Derrick Van Orden spoke about the situation. He said, “President Trump survives this attack — he just won the election." As reported by Politico, Rep. Tim Burchett also gave a similar statement and opined, “This will energize the base more than anything."

Said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN): “This will energize the base more than anything. And he, you know — with his fist in the air and he didn’t want to leave. And he’s yelling, fight, fight, fight. That’ll be the slogan.” https://t.co/UDhHtgaKkr — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) July 14, 2024

He added, "And he, you know — with his fist in the air and he didn’t want to leave. And he’s yelling, fight, fight, fight. That’ll be the slogan." Just minutes after the incident, a Democratic strategist also reportedly messaged, "Trump just secured his reelection." The betting markets reacted swiftly, tilting towards Trump right after the attack. Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management, chimed in with his insights on this sudden shift. He said, "The election is likely to be a landslide." A Republican pollster, Frank Luntz, similarly posted on X (formerly Twitter), that the shooting would motivate more Republican voters to show up in November.

In the end, voters will settle down and return to their candidate of choice. The people who move towards Trump out of sympathy will probably move back.



But what happened in PA will definitely impact the final vote, guaranteeing that every Trump voter will actually vote. Biden,… pic.twitter.com/c4n9gma2R2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 14, 2024

He stressed, "Just as what happened to George Floyd had a lasting impact on tens of millions of Americans, the shooting of Donald Trump will be significantly consequential in a way the shooter never intended." He was referring to the 2020 killing of a black man by police officers, which sparked major protests. James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, meanwhile remarked that Trump surely highlighted one of his key strengths over Joe Biden— voters perceive him as a symbol of strength. However, he also said, "But a presidential race isn't over until it’s over. We are not in the world of the 70s or 80s when it was possible to win crushing Electoral College victories."

Johnson added, "America is polarized, and the race will be tight in either direction. Anything can change between now and November, with the future of the White House in the hands of a small number of voters in a small number of swing states." Meanwhile, members of both parties are calling for an investigation into the incident. House Oversight Chair, James Comer, said, “There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I've already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and I'm also calling on Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon."