Here's Why Kanye West Decided to Shut Down His Social Media Accounts Amid 'Bullying' Claims

Kanye West is a renowned rapper whose skills remain unique and unmatched to date Despite his fame and fortune, he’s been a part of many controversies resulting in the annulment of several major brands such as Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. Furthermore, he’s also deactivated his accounts on social media and activated them numerous times in the past. Looks like history might repeat itself after a newly deleted rant on Instagram. West claimed that he was being bullied and was hence closing down his various accounts on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

According to The U.S Sun, the American Boy rapper shared a rather daunting message about deleting his accounts on the aforementioned platform through a furious rant. The Yeezy founder discussed a range of different topics that have seemingly irked him over the years. Although it was deleted, snaps of the video were shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Ye said he is closing his “Kanye West” IG account since changing his legal name. He said that anyone who calls him “Kanye West” is calling him out of his name. pic.twitter.com/m6NpvotOEa — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 28, 2024

West primarily talked about shutting down his social media activity after people refused to address him by his new name: Ye. The tweet read: “Ye said he is closing down his “Kanye West” IG account since changing his legal name.” The user added, “He said that anyone who calls him “Kanye West” is calling him out of his name.”

It HAS to be YE??? Okay I guess? — Rot (@Cameron94253944) February 28, 2024

The tweet featured a screenshot of West’s alleged conversation with famous motivational speaker, Justin LaBoy. Apart from mentioning the aforementioned announcement, West explained his reason. He said, “No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want to still be.” In another screenshot, West’s comments from the Meta platform featuring something he wrote were also shared.

The snippet read: “Somebody has Ye as an account. I would like to have my name so I can change my account to my legal name.” West added, “Nobody finna bully nothing.” He issued a final remark or rather explanation that echoed the previously mentioned note to LaBoy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki/

It read: “My name is Ye now. You call me Kanye West, you calling me out of my name. Name big changed to Ye on Insta shortly.” From the looks of things, West seemed rather ticked off over his name and might even do what he claims: change his name on Instagram and legally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

Well, it looks like it happened because West seemed to have completely re-created his Instagram feed. Initially, it included several pictures of his wife Bianca Censori, and their time together. Furthermore, it included a few rants about him defending her because of the backlash she’s received over her risque ensembles.

Presently, he’s only retained the video of his beloved album Vultures and the song, Talking. The song features his daughter North West, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The caption included a brief description of the video and who directed it and worked on its cinematography.