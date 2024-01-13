Khloé Kardashian shot a risque photoshoot for a high-end fashion publication - TMRW magazine and the Good American co-founder can be seen posing in bold outfits. The Hulu star dazzled on the cover of the magazine in a black one-sleeved dress that flaunted her figure. Khloe donned an apple to cover her breast. In addition, the tiny black dress featured a slit that extended to her hip, where her sheer black tights covered her legs. Following the controversial photo, fans and close ones went crazy in the comments, but one prominent family member's remark went viral. The message read, "[An apple emoji] a day keeps the doctor away." The cheeky comment was left by Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-Scott Disick.

Kylie Jenner gushed over the provocative image, "Looove", sister Kim Kardashian wrote, "Gorgeous", and BFF Mallika praised the style saying, "I love this (fire emoji)." As per The US Sun, However, fans found Disick's comment "creepy" and criticized his choice of words. One fan expressed, "This is such a Scott thing to say." "That is your sister," a second fan admitted. A third fan wrote sarcastically: "Leave it to the lord to lay down the law." "Jail," a fourth fan exclaimed. A fifth fan said: "Bro you mad weird why you are always thirsting over your sister Lmfaoo."

Disick has repeatedly made subtle comments about 'having a crush' on the reality star. During an episode of The Kardashians last year, momager Kris Jenner revealed that the father of three had a crush on Khloe. Following Scott's admission that he was having no luck finding a lover, the three reality stars discussed finding him a new partner. Scott acknowledged feeling alone "all the time." Kris then enquired: "Scott, do you go anywhere to meet anybody?" Disick joked: "Strip clubs."

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Chris Weeks (R) Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Discouraged, Kris attempted to persuade Scott to talk about the qualities he values in a possible romantic partner. "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Scott then grinned looking at Khloé and said: "I don't know, how tall are you?". The businesswoman then averted his gaze and spoke slyly: "This guy," as Disick laughed.

Then, the scene changed to Kris admitting in the confessional: "I think Scott probably does have a crush on Khloe." She continued: "Listen I have a crush on Khloe. "Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe." She then said, "If we could just find somebody close [to Khloe]."

"Scott's comment is so inappropriate," a Reddit user posted on a fan forum. A second fan agreed saying: "Y’all should have seen my face behind the screen. Genuinely Shocked." A third fan expressed that the remark was to impress Kris: "Scott would say anything to stay in that family’s good graces… "He’s no dummy…that chump hasn’t worked a day and doesn’t plan on it…"However, one fan thought Scott had good intentions: "Unpopular opinion: I don't think Scott wants to get with Khloe. I think Scott feels sorry for everything Khloe has been through and he hypes her up to boost her confidence and boost his in return." Fans finally signed off saying, "I don't think they even see each other when they are not filming."

