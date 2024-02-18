Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton's relationship has been on the rocks in recent years. While Middleton tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, his younger brother Prince Harry married the Suits actress in 2018. Initially, the duo got along more than well and often hung out with each other. Sadly, things quickly turned venomous after their bond began to sour. Earlier, Markle alleged Middleton would sometimes treat her differently. Moreover, her husband’s memoir Spare entailed the tumultuous turn of events that led to the two not talking again. A royal expert has a compelling reason to believe that their friendship has perhaps gone to a point of no return; with no room for reconciliation.

As per The Mirror UK, royal family expert, Tessa Dunlop claimed to New Magazine that the primary reason behind the possible end of Markle and Middleton’s friendship was that they’re “very different women.” Recalling incidents from the past including Harry and Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, discussing their trials with the royal family, Dunlop said, “I don’t think it was ever an easy relationship.”

She continued to emphasize the gravity of them being very unique individuals who are worlds apart from each other. Dunlop claimed, “Everything about Kate is being discreet and understated. She’s shy. It’s the polar opposite of what Meghan is.”

Furthermore, Dunlop deduced Markle to be a “performer” and continued to explain how Middleton “is a very different creature and when someone breaches your confidence, it can feel massive.” This wasn’t the only reason Dunlop listed to believe to be behind why they’d never share the same heartfelt friendship. She added Markle’s alleged jealousy claiming she’s “incredibly envious” of the bond Middleton and her husband Harry share.

Previously, before Markle and her husband got together, Middleton and he were known to be like two peas in a pod! The two seemed to always have a grand time laughing away when in public. That was before things began unravelling in a rather nasty manner resulting in the severance of many bonds in the royal family. With Markle being involved in altercations within the family, it led to the duo stepping down from fulfilling further royal duties.

Nonetheless, a royal author Ingrid Stewart - Editor of Majesty Magazine also echoed Dunlop’s belief about Markle’s envy. She said, “I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and jealous of Kate.” While highlighting Harry’s “longing” for a sister, she added, “I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle.”

Stewart continued to note the possibility of what Markle found, “Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call ‘my hovel.’” With King Charles’ cancer diagnosis sending shockwaves of concern across the world, could this perhaps be an opportunity for Markle and Middleton to set aside their differences and put the past behind or will things between them continue to wither? Updates concerning their friendship remain an enigma yet to be uncovered.