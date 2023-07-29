This is What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's $15 Million Beach House Looks Like

When news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance broke, the entertainment industry went crazy. The megastar couple is back in the spotlight now that they are married and expecting their first child. In June 2023, Kardashian had announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 performance, when she proudly displayed a placard reading "Travis I'm Pregnant."

According to US Magazine, Kardashian and Barker spent $14.5 million last autumn to purchase an oceanfront house on Carpinteria Beach from comedian Conan O'Brien. It's not one of the Kardashians' more lavish mansions, but it's the ideal bunglow for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Bids Adieu to Family Drama and Leans on Travis Barker to 'Protect Her Energy'

The balcony off to the side of the secluded house leads down to the beach, and the house itself has private steps leading down to the sand. This beach cottage is located on a land that is less than an acre in size since, the home is just 50 feet from the sand, report Dirt. There is a separate guest house with two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a bathroom, and a wraparound porch, all behind a gated road. It's difficult to comprehend what's inside, given the abundance of palm trees and the proximity of the beach. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who own a property a few doors down, are their new neighbors.

After being married in a Santa Barbara courthouse in May and celebrating with an Italian reception later that month, this is the first home that Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer have purchased together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In October 2021, as shown on Hulu's The Kardashians, Barker proposed to Kardashian on a beach near Santa Barbara. They were guests at Rosewood's Miramar Beach hotel when they took a trip along the beach, where Barker proposed among a scad of roses. Naturally, viewers of The Kardashians saw the engagement unfold. As reported by Page Six, the couple secretly wed in front of Kardashian's grandmother and Barker's father at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Around the time of their engagement's anniversary, it seems right that the couple decided to settle down in a place that has significant meaning for both of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids to Pick Potential Baby Names for Their ‘Little Drummer Boy’

In Dear Media’s 'Not Skinny, Not Fat' podcast, Kardashian hinted that she and her husband do not currently share a residence, but that "there will be" one in the near future. She also added that they didn't want to uproot their family by selling and moving the kids to a new house. She explained, “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable, and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away.”

Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, have three children together: a son, Landon, 19, a daughter, Alabama, 16, and a former stepdaughter, Atianna De La Hoya, 23. On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick are parents to Mason, 12, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 7.

References:

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-buy-14-5m-beach-house/

https://www.dirt.com/gallery/entertainers/performers/conan-obrien-house-carpinteria-for-sale-1203572028/perryfarrellhouse_cp18/

Also Read: “Play the Drums and Don’t Care About Anything Else in life.” Gloria Barker's Last Words to Travis

https://pagesix.com/2022/05/15/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-marry-in-santa-barbara-ceremony/

https://youtu.be/9VRvnVOFnPw

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker Appreciates Kourtney Kardashian's Support That Let Him Fly Again After 2008 Crash

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Dislikes' The Kardashians And Has "Personal Reasons" For It