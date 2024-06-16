Here's Uncovering 6 Eerie and Unsettling Rumors Surrounding Donald Trump's Dad, Fred

6 Strange Rumors About Fred Trump, Father of Donald





Do you think Donald Trump is controversial? Wait till you hear about his dad, Fred Trump. This guy was sketchy from way back. There are some seriously messed up allegations about dear old dad that make Donald's antics look tame in comparison. From getting arrested at a KKK rally in the 1920s to racial discrimination lawsuits against his real estate business in the 1970s, Fred had a seemingly shady track record. He was even busted for being a slumlord owning decrepit apartments. But that's just the tip of the iceberg...

1. KKK Rally Arrest

It turns out that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree when it came to trouble with the law. Back in 1927, Fred got busted at a crazy Ku Klux Klan rally that went off the rails in Queens. Apparently, around 1,000 Klansmen were protesting the deaths of some Italian fascists. The police report said Fred was charged for 'refusing to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.' Was he part of the rally or just in the wrong place at the wrong time? Well, the jury is still out on that. One reporter seemingly confirmed Fred's arrest by matching his address with the 1930 census report. But his son, of course, denied any participation or involvement of his father, according to the Daily Mail.

2. Slumlord Violations in '76

Donald's father, Fred, also had a run-in with the law back in '76 when he got busted for being an alleged slumlord. He owned this massive apartment complex in Maryland, but the place was a dump. "Broken windows, 'rotted' (defective) rain gutters, and the failure to install fire extinguishers" were some of the issues The Washington Post discussed about the property. The county tried to get him to fix things up, but Fred apparently did not change much. So they slapped him with five citations for not adhering to housing code violations. When he still didn't comply, they actually arrested Fred, as per the same report.

3. A Real Estate Mogul with a Shady Past

Fred was a real estate mogul who built a massive empire worth over $300 million. But his wealth raised eyebrows, and New York officials investigated him in 1966. They suspected he inflated construction costs to get government grants, pocketing the leftover cash. Though never arrested, questions lingered about the Trump family's finances. A 2018 New York Times report claimed that Fred and his wife transferred over $1 billion to their kids but only paid taxes of 5% of it. With Donald's help, they allegedly avoided $500 million in inheritance fees by undervaluing their properties and moving money into fake companies.

4. Racism Allegations and Legal Battles

Fred had been accused of some pretty messed up stuff related to racism, and not just during that 1927 KKK rally arrest. In 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump Management Inc., which included both Fred and Donald, for racial discrimination. Undercover testers approached their real estate company, with black and white people posing as renters. One black tester claimed he was turned down for an apartment, even though the "For Rent" sign was still up. But when a white tester went in, they welcomed her with open arms and showed her the whole place. Based on this evidence, the Civil Rights Division accused the Trumps of violating fair housing laws. The Trumps countersued for $100 million, claiming false accusations. But two years later, they settled out of court, and the judge tossed their case against the Justice Department.

5. The Dark Side of Donald and Fred's Relationship

Donald's relationship with his dad, Fred, seemed pretty messed up from what his niece, Mary Trump, claimed. In her shocking memoir, she painted an ugly picture of good ol' grandpa Fred. According to Mary, Fred was a total jerk who screwed up Donald big time during his childhood years. She alleged that Fred neglected Donald emotionally when he was a kid, leaving him feeling unloved and unsafe. Mary even quoted her aunt saying Fred was basically a 'high-functioning sociopath' who acted racist, sexist, and xenophobic, as per The Guardian. Mary also wrote that Fred deliberately twisted Donald's view of emotions, pushing him to bottle up any 'softness' or vulnerability. In Mary's words, it "perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it," as per the BBC.

6. Fred Trump's Toxic Favoritism

In addition to the various theories Mary provided about her family, she also claimed that Fred apparently played major favorites with his sons. As such, Mary alleged Fred Sr. crushed his eldest Fred (Freddy) Trump Jr.'s dreams of being a pilot, causing Freddy to spiral hard into alcoholism. "Fred dismantled his oldest son by devaluing and degrading every aspect of his personality," as per Nicki Swift. Meanwhile, the golden child, Donald, got groomed to take over the business empire. "The lesson he learned was that it was wrong to be like Freddy." Fred even cut his older son out of the will before his tragic death at just 42.