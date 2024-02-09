Here's How Timothee Chalamet's Solo LA Appearance Sparked Speculation About 'Breakup' With Kylie

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet recently made a solo appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, leaving fans wondering about the status of his relationship with reality star Kylie Jenner, Chalamet is known for his roles in movies like, Call Me By Your Name and upcoming anticipated Dune: Part Two, arrived on set alongside co-stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, promoting their latest film. Chalamet’s choice of attire, a cutoff black sweatshirt paired with black leather pants and matching boots, flaunted his casual yet trendy style. The 2024 Golden Globe nominee seemed in good spirits ahead of his television appearance. However, strangely Kylie, his girlfriend was absent, who has been making headlines lately due to rumors of relationship strains. While Kylie has been attending Paris Fashion Week, speculation has swirled about the couple potentially parting ways after nearly a year of dating. Reports suggest that alongside the demands of a high-profile relationship, Kylie has imposed strict rules on Chalamet, causing concerns among his family and inner circle.

According to sources cited by Heat World, Kylie’s expectations for Chalamet include, "First, Kylie wanted him to cut ties with all his exes, even the ones he still considers friends. He’s dated a lot more people than anyone realizes, including the likes of Lily Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon. But Kylie’s suspicious of any women in his life, even those he works with. Allegedly, Timothee has also given Kylie his social media passwords and shares his location with her 24/7. He’s obviously under her spell and jumps to her defense when his friends give him a hard time." Concerns about the Kardashian curse, which has seemingly affected past partners like Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, have nudged Chalamet’s family and friends to consider an intervention.

As per The Sun, one insider revealed, "Timothee’s family and friends are caught between a rock and a hard place. They don’t want to be seen to be smothering him or trying to micromanage his romantic choices as he’s almost 30, and has proven for many years now that he’s quite capable of managing his own affairs. They’re finding it near impossible not to speak up. He’s suddenly consumed by things like designer labels, flashy cars, flying on private jets and having a big group of ‘yes people’ around him all the time. Meanwhile, when he spent time with his family over the holidays, he was so distracted – texting and FaceTiming Kylie nonstop and barely interacting with anyone else there. On the rare times he did join in, he only seemed interested in talking about himself. It was almost like he was a total stranger." The source further added, “The family is planning to "sit him down, outline how he has his whole life ahead of him, and point out how the men who date the Kardashians haven’t fared well. With his career at its peak right now, does he really want to fall into that trap? Only time will tell if Timothee actually listens, but the Chalamets are going to give this their best shot.”

Despite the couple's public display of affection at the Golden Globes last month, recent social media activity has fueled speculation about a possible breakup. Kylie's Instagram posts featuring solo moments in France, her children Stormi and Aire, and a male friend have led fans to question the current status of her relationship with Chalamet.