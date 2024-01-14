10 Celeb Couples Who Turned Heads at the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Here Are The 10 Hottest Couples At The Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globe Awards was not just a celebration of outstanding talent in the entertainment industry but also a showcase of love and glamour as Hollywood's hottest couples graced the red carpet. From rumored romances to seasoned pairs, the night was filled with enchanting moments that captivated audiences worldwide. Starting from stunning Kylie Jenner and the charismatic Timothée Chalamet, who subtly confirmed their relationship with a sweet moment during the ceremony, to the adorable Ali Wong and Bill Hader, who made a heartwarming public debut.

1. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the entertainment world buzzed with excitement as the rumored couple, Jenner and Chalamet, subtly confirmed their relationship. Although they opted not to walk the red carpet together, the duo shared a sweet moment during the ceremony, captured in a viral photo where they were seen holding hands and exchanging a kiss. The social media handle of the Golden Globes teased the couple's appearance with the caption, "Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the Golden Globes."

2. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the Golden Globe Awards of 2024, solidifying their status as Hollywood's power couple. Lopez, radiant in a pink Nicole + Felicia couture mermaid dress with an accompanying cape, stole the show with Old Hollywood Glam vibes. Affleck, nominated for Air, complemented her elegance in a classic tuxedo. Lopez shared insights about her upcoming wedding-themed music video, reflecting on her journey from heartbreak to love. The couple, known for shutting down red carpets with their style, continued their trend at the Golden Globes, displaying affectionate PDA, reports People.

3. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey radiated glamour and love at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood's hottest couples. The pair showcased their impeccable style on the red carpet, with Robert in a sophisticated burgundy suit and Susan dazzling in a sparkly red dress, perfectly complementing each other. The couple's joy was palpable as Robert clinched the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his compelling portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, reported Just Jared.

4. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, the power couple at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, radiated glamour and style as they graced the red carpet. Robbie, dazzling in a fuchsia pink sequinned Giorgio Armani Privé gown inspired by Mattel's iconic Superstar Barbie, turned heads with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress, known for her role in the record-breaking Barbie film, shared the joy of witnessing fans dressed in pink and Ken outfits at the theaters, creating a nostalgic and communal experience, reports Grazia.

5. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz set the Golden Globes ablaze with their scorching red carpet appearance, solidifying their status as one of the hottest couples of the night. The supermodel, at 50, stunned in a strapless scarlet Sophie Couture gown, boasting a sparkling bodice and a daring thigh-high slit. Klum gushed about her ensemble, expressing love for the vibrant color and voluminous design. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, opted for an all-black look, allowing Heidi's gown to shine, as reported by People.

6. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

At the Golden Globe Awards, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski captivated the red carpet with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry, reaffirming their status as one of Hollywood's hottest couples. Blunt, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer, dazzled in an embroidered gown paired with Tiffany and Co. jewelry, exuding elegance in her own way. Her last Golden Globes win dates back to 2007, highlighting the longevity of her successful career, reported Elle.

7. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata dazzled at the 2024 Golden Globes, turning heads as one of the hottest couples of the night. Celebrating his 60th birthday, Cage shared the red carpet with his fifth wife, Shibata, making it a memorable "surrealist" birthday party. The actor, nominated for best performance, exuded charm in a black-and-gold suit, while Shibata stunned in a maroon-colored coat, perfectly complementing her husband. The couple, who met in Shiga, Japan, and wed in a private ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in 2021, radiated happiness, People reported.

8. Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario stole the spotlight at the 2024 Golden Globes, showcasing their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry. The Suits star Adams, clad in a Giorgio Armani ensemble complemented by Christian Louboutin loafers, exuded charm alongside his stunning wife, Bellisario, who wore an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown. The couple's appearance at the Golden Globes marks a reunion with Adams' on-screen partner, Gabriel Macht, signaling the continued success of Suits following its resurgence on Netflix, as per the sources in People.

9. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

At the Golden Globe Awards, the spotlight shone not only on Matt Damon's nomination for his stellar performance in Air but also on the captivating presence of him and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The couple considered one of the hottest pairs of the evening, exuded sweetness and charm as they graced the event together. What stole the show, however, was Damon's bold debut of his natural silver fox hair. The 53-year-old actor garnered positive reactions from fans, with many expressing admiration for the new look, reports People.

10. Ali Wong and Bill Hader

Ali Wong and Bill Hader set the Golden Globes abuzz with their adorable public debut as a couple. Despite not gracing the red carpet together, the pair, seated side by side at the Beverly Hills Hotel, shared a sweet kiss before Ali Wong accepted the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Beef. The heartfelt moment, marked by tears in Wong's eyes, captured the audience's attention. Wong, who separated from ex-husband Justin Hakuta, expressed gratitude for his support in her acceptance speech, Glamour reports.

