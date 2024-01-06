Taylor Swift To Attend The 81st Golden Globe Awards Without Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce

With her groundbreaking Eras Tour film, which surpassed its $15 million budget with over $250 million worldwide gross sales, Taylor Swift is now nominated for a Golden Globe in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which was released on 13th October in theaters, holds the record for being the highest-grossing concert film ever.

The 81st Golden Globe award ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. However, Swift will be attending the star-studded event sans her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As per The US Sun, the Chiefs tight-end star is all set to face the LA Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Tells Brother Jason Kelce About His Experience With Taylor Swift on New Year’s Eve

An insider revealed that Kelce is not planning to make the trip and is instead preparing for the next hectic postseason. The insider further stated that the NFL star would not be attending the fancy after-parties to which the Lavender Haze hitmaker would surely be invited. Meanwhile, the romantic couple continues to support each other, the Blank Space songstress was spotted enjoying Kelce's recent game while donning his white varsity jacket. She attended the Kansas City Chiefs' New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaily. (@shailynews)

In a resurfaced 2009 Glamour magazine interview Swift had outlined her ideal partner, “It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me,” the Lover songstress said at the time. “It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Also Read: Travis Kelce Slams Rumors of Using His Relationship with Taylor Swift to Propel to Fame

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

“I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control,” Swift remarked. “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.” Fans feel Swift manifested her current beau through her past interview.

Also Read: Kylie Kelce Teases Travis Kelce About Turning Into a Cat Lover Since Dating Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In her Time's 2023 Person of the Year interview Swift shared her thoughts about her public relationship, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care." "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone," she added. "We’re just proud of each other.” “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," the Love Story songstress added while concluding, “I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

More from Inquisitr

Here's What Travis Kelce Plans on Giving Up in His New Year Resolution : 'I'm Done With This'

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Welcome the New Year With a Passionate Kiss at Midnight