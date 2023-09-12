Taylor Swiftis not only ruling the live concert scene but her yet-to-release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary film has already racked in millions through ticket sales. As per Forbes, the epic footage from her ongoing Eras Tour is made on a budget of $10 and $20 million, as per Variety, AMC cinema chain claims that the unreleased film has smashed all records and collected a massive $26 million in presale tickets at AMC Theatres in a single day. Given the Swift frenzy at the box office, numerous blockbuster movies that were scheduled to debut on October 13 have been pushed out to subsequent dates. Among them are Blumhouse's sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, Meg Ryan's comeback movie, What Happens Later, and Hilary Swank's movie, Ordinary Angels.

Veteran actress Ryan had planned to make her big-screen comeback on October 13 with her romantic comedy, but the holiday film What Happens Later from Bleecker Street will now start showing in theaters on November 3. David Duchovny and Willa, two former lovers who are reportedly seen together for the first time in years when they find themselves snowed in, in transit, at an airport overnight, also appear in the movie. The #Megaissance is what Bleecker Street is dubbing Ryan's return to romantic comedies, the comedy feature is her second directorial venture in eight years.

As per Deadline, the drama Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Studios and Lionsgate, starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has also been postponed to a later date. Directed by Jon Gunn the film is inspired by true events. The story revolves around Sharon a struggling hairdresser from Kentucky who fatefully meets Ed, a widower trying desperately to support his two daughters while also dealing with mounting medical debt.

Horror production company Blumhouse has also shifted the dates of the most awaited sequel, The Exorcist: Believer to October 6th due to its clash with the Swift film. As per the Movie Web, Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions hilariously tweeted on X, "Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins." While referring to one of Swift's hit tracks - Look What You Made Me Do which was released in 2017 as part of the Reputation album.

Look what you made me do.



The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

Up until November 5, Swift's film will screen at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters over four consecutive weekends. Additionally, it will also be broadcast on Halloween night, the only other standalone day of its four-weekend run.

Looking at the craze for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ticketing sales, AMC, the world's largest theater chain, has decided to restrict the number of screens for other films during the period. Swifties should expect to pay anywhere from $13 to more than $20 for each ticket to see their favorite idol on the big screen. The documentary film is also expected to be available in IMAX and Dolby formats for fans.

